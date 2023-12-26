“Nobody’s Guarding Me!”: Warriors’ Jonathan Kuminga Expresses Confusion Amidst Potential Breakout Season

February 14, 2022, Los Angeles, California, USA: Jonathan Kuminga 00 of the Golden State Warriors runs to grab the ball during their NBA, Basketball Herren, USA game against the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday February 14, 2022 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. Clippers defeat Warriors, 119-104. ARIANA RUIZ/PI Los Angeles USA – ZUMAp124 20220214_zaa_p124_015 Copyright: xArianaxRuizx

Jonathan Kuminga is on the verge of a breakout in his third NBA season this year. The young Golden State Warriors power forward is averaging a decent 12.5 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game this season from a 50% field goal percentage. Furthermore, Kuminga also scored ten straight games in double digits, the longest in his career to date. While the young star is in seemingly hot form, Kuminga seemed confused and dazed about hitting a ceiling after the Warriors’ loss to the Nuggets last night.

“I’ma keep it real with you, me with the ball, nobody’s guarding me,” said Kuminga, in an interview with The Athletic’s Marcus Thompson II. JK emanated confidence, given he kept the Nuggets defense in check with his 13 points on 4-for-8 shooting.

“But sometimes, I’ve gotta take that away to make sure my OGs get the ball,” added Kuminga, referring to the Warriors veterans who always play an important role in playing alongside the young core of the Dubs.

However, getting benched despite performing with such flair has confused the young forward about hitting a ceiling. This has made Kuminga feel extremely confused and wonder if he’s doing anything wrong while on the floor. Expressing his opinions on getting benched, Kuminga added, “Sometimes, I come out the game not knowing what I did. And that messes with my head. It’s like, ‘What they want me to do?’ I can pass and I can do different s—.”

If observed from a larger perspective, Kuminga’s concern is definitely valid. In what seems to be his breakout season, the Warriors are trying to undercut his progress while he is showing significant signs of development. This is a serious issue for the team, given that Kuminga has directly contributed to most of the Warriors’ successes this season. When Kumiunga is on the floor, the Dubs are one of the West’s most dynamic and competitive teams.

The Warriors desperately need Kuminga’s ability to shoot and make plays off the dribble, besides their basketball IQ and shooting prowess. Therefore, it is imminent that the Warriors seriously need to consider giving Jonathan Kuminga the minutes he deserves.

Kuminga is showing progress similar to a young Kobe Bryant, who also made his breakout in the league only in his third season. If the Warriors choose to gamble on Kuminga’s playing time, it might cost them heavily for their future playoff and title contentions.

Steph praised Jonathan Kuminga for his performance this season

Jonathan Kuminga’s performance has also attracted the attention of veteran Warriors star Stephen Curry. This season, Kuminga is sixth on the roster in total fourth-quarter minutes but only second behind Stephen Curry in total fourth-quarter points. A huge part of this is because the young star has recorded a shooting average of 63.6 percent from the field in the fourth quarter and has tried more attempts from the free-throw line than anyone except Curry.

Praising the young star’s performance, Curry said, “He gives us a huge boost. We talk about it a lot. He applies pressure to the rim. Knocks down open shots. Defensively, he’s understanding where he’s supposed to be, how to guard on and off the ball. He just plays at a different pace that’s fun to watch. He gives us a lot.”

Stephen Curry also hinted towards the team, trying their best to feed Kuminga more with the ball and help find a chemistry that suited him well with his form. “We’re starting to find chemistry of where to get him the ball, how he can attack, and him being able to use his athleticism and his ability to play one-on-one when necessary,” said Curry, explaining how the veterans help the young star on the court.

Kuminga is eligible for an off-season contract extension in 2024 if the Golden State Warriors were to go for their $6 million team option for his fourth year. However, if the Warriors and Kuminga disagree with a rookie extension, the young forward would be a restricted free agent, valued at around $10.2 million. Hence, a lot would depend on JK’s development and patience to pan out this season for him to continue being part of the Warriors organization in the future.