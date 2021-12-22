“Shaquille O’Neal said he could shoot better than 1-13, and Candace Parker made him prove it”: The Big Diesel decided to take up the challenge in light of Talen Horton-Tucker’s dismal performance against the Suns

The crew of TNT’s Inside the NBA enjoyed Shaquille O’Neal shooting threes while mocking Talen Horton-Tucker’s horrific game against the Phoenix Suns.

As LeBron James arrived in style to take on the league leaders Phoenix Suns in the final game of the night on Tuesday, the TNT crew had enough to chuckle about.

James was walking with a cigar in his hand, before the game, to their locker room at the Staples Center. And as the crew members of Inside the NBA saw it live, Kenny “the Jet” Smith took a shot at the King.

“That’s a cigar, bro!” 😂@KingJames arriving in style for Suns-Lakers on TNT. pic.twitter.com/tWeIFlvnsv — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) December 22, 2021

LeBron could have silenced the TNT panelists had he led the Lakers to a victory against the Suns without Anthony Davis. But it didn’t turn out that way, and his entrance could be the only highlight the Lakers would have in the evening.

Although LeBron again gave his all with 34-points, 7-rebounds, 2-assists, and 2-steals, he injured his left ankle with 6:05 remaining in the third quarter. He landed on the right foot of the Suns’ Jae Crowder while taking a layup.

The Lakers were down 8-points at the time but blew the game away as soon as LeBron went out. Thanks to a horrible show by the Lakers backcourt again. And it deserved a roast at the hands of Shaq.

Shaquille O’Neal is shooting better than THT

A hobbling LeBron still had to play forced minutes because his teammates were off throughout the game. While Russell Westbrook had 22-points, 10-rebounds, 5-assists, and 3-steals, he did it in 20 attempts and turned the ball 7-times in the process. Bron took 1 fewer shot than Brodie and scored 34.

The other starting guard of the Lakers, Talen Horton-Tucker, had 3-points, 2-rebounds, and 1=assist at 1/13 shooting and 0/8 from the 3-point line. That’s what gave Shaq his opportunity to put THT on a griller.

After the Lakers legend claimed he could shoot it better than THT, WNBA superstar and his fellow analyst Candace Parker challenged him to go for it.

“Give me the ball!” 😂@SHAQ said he could shoot better than 1-13 and @Candace_Parker made him prove it.#InsideTheNBA presented by @Kia pic.twitter.com/XrIw3dIyMi — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) December 22, 2021

As the TNT crew enjoyed Shaq bizarrely missing and air-balling his first 7 attempts, the Diesel claimed he baited them all and simultaneously made the three on his 8th attempt. That still was better than THT who tied the record for one of the worst Lakers stat on the night.

THT tonight: 3 PTS

1 AST

1-13 FG

0-8 3P That is tied for the most 3pt misses without a make in Lakers franchise history. pic.twitter.com/5Vl3074qdD — StatMuse (@statmuse) December 22, 2021

