Amidst College Suspense, Bronny James Gets NBA Playoffs Commercial Along With LeBron James and Vin Diesel

The NBA Playoffs are here, and they’re here with a BANG! Starting things off on a Saturday, we had a full slate of games. Things kicked off with the Sixers beating the Nets. Then, the Celtics took down the Hawks. The Knicks surprised the Cavaliers, and now the Warriors are battling the Kings. During all of this, we saw Bronny James on our TVs.

No, Bronny wasn’t courtside or playing in any games today. Instead, he was on the TVs for an NBA Playoffs commercial. A NIL athlete with deals up to $7.2 Million already, Bronny is sure to have made a bag making a commercial of this scale.

As an unofficial ambassador of the Playoffs, it should come as no surprise that LeBron James had some hand in the same. Here’s what we’re talking about.

Bronny James shines in an ad for NBA Playoffs x Fast X commercial

The Fast and Furious franchise is getting their latest movie, Fast X, on May 19. By now, we all know how the Vin Diesel-led saga runs on the concept of Family. While in the NBA, there are a lot of brothers and families, perhaps, the story of Fast X is best represented by passing the crown.

For that matter, they got Bronny to act in the commercial while Vin Diesel gave the voice-over. LeBron James shared the same on his Instagram with the caption,

“But the Real Power of a family is in the LEGACY it creates. Passing the keys to the next GENERATION.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 👑 (@kingjames)

It’s sure a commercial that will give goosebumps to the fans of the Fast franchise and LBJ fans at the same time. The comments section had support from some big names.

Michael B. Jordan commented 🔥🔥🔥. Shaqir O’Neal sent the emojis 🙌🙌🔥. At the same time, Fast and Furious actor Tyrese Gibson hinted at a possible future venture for the King, commenting, “King James #Fast11”

Where is Bronny headed to college?

Early in the year, we got to know that Bronny had narrowed his college choices down to three schools:

USC

Ohio State

Oregon

However, after the McDonald’s All-American game and the Nike Hoop Summit, many recruitment pages have narrowed it down to two. According to On3’s Recruitment Prediction Model, we’re down to two schools.

USC has the best chance, standing tall at 72.3% of landing him. On the other hand, Ohio State has a chance of 27.7% of landing Bronny and getting him back home. So far we haven’t gotten any official word. We’d just have to wait and see where the future King decides to take his talents.