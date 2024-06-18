Amidst Magic Johnson’s Hate For The Celtics, The Lakers Legend Sings Brad Stevens’ Praise For 2 Reasons

Being an LA Lakers legend, Magic Johnson is a bit confused at the moment. Having been a key contributor to his franchise’s 17 NBA championships, he has just seen Jayson Tatum and Co. win the Boston Celtics their 18th title. However, even with a belly filled with jealousy, he couldn’t resist admiring how complete the team looked on the court. And for this, Brad Stevens received some extremely high praise from him.

While Johnson loved what Stevens (President of Basketball Operations for the Celtics) has done with the roster overall, it was two changes specifically that he was beyond impressed by.

Earmarking the impact of Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porziņģis, the Lakers legend, proclaimed that bringing these two players in had made Boston the best team in basketball. Elucidating on his point, he said,

“Celtics GM Brad Stevens trading for Jru Holiday and Kristaps Prozingis was an MVP move that made the Celtics the best team in basketball this year! Adding Holiday made them the perimeter defending team in the league, and adding Prozingis made them the most explosive offensive and best starting 5 in basketball this year!”

Of course, Magic was never going to post something so positive about the Celtics winning a championship, without posting a little bit of a negative comment as well. In a different X post, he hilariously admitted that he “hated” the fact that the 2024 NBA championship-winning franchise now had more championships than LA.

“I hate that the Celtics officially have more championships than us now [sad emoji]”

It is a bit hard to blame Johnson, especially considering where his allegiances lie. Perhaps, it is due to this that the 64-year-old deserves even more credit for being able to praise the Celtics while it hurts most to do so.

As for his analysis of Boston’s acquisitions of Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porziņģis, Magic does seem to be on the money. After all, while the team was an incredible side before they were brought in, the two players added new elements to the team that took them over the hump. To add to the importance of the newly acquired duo, Boston reached the Finals in 2022 and lost. The difference this year? Holiday and Porzingis.

And now, because of those two, the rest of the NBA community is forced to weep, as this franchise raises the 2024 NBA championship.