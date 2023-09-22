Amidst Obscure Reports Of Adding Damian Lillard To $198,817,342 Roster, Tyler Herro Claims To Have ‘No Friends In The Industry’

Damian Lillard explicitly revealed that Miami is his preferred destination now that he has asked for a trade from the Portland Trail Blazers. In order to acquire Dame, the South Florida side is likely to add players like Tyler Herro, Nikola Jovic, and Jaime Jaquez Jr. on the trading block. Initially, only the Miami Heat were in the race to add Lillard to their roster. However, over the past few weeks, several other teams have joined the conversation to make a serious push for the star guard. Among others, the Phoenix Suns are reportedly considering to trade for the sharpshooter as well.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/TheDunkCentral/status/1705016120921530498?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The Phoenix Suns have had quite the off-season so far. In a blockbuster move shocking the entire league, the front office added Bradley Beal to a roster that already consists of Kevin Durant and Devin Booker. The Arizona side’s active roster salary and cap holds are now worth $198,817,42. Despite being a star-studded squad, rumors suggest that Mat Ishbia (Suns owner) is figuring out methods to land Damian Lillard. If the Suns were to pull off this blockbuster move, they would most likely acquire Lillard via a multi-team trade. This move could also potentially witness a Deandre Ayton-Jusuf Nurkic swap.

Amid the Miami Heat’s potential signing of Damian Lillard, Tyler Herro posts a cryptic Instagram Story

Tyler Herro has been unusually quiet all summer long. We’ve not heard any news or comments from the former Kentucky Wildcat or his camp. However, recently, Herro posted a cryptic Instagram Story. He added the song “Nostalgia” by Rod Wave along with a photo of himself in a plane. One of the lines in the lyrics that Herro posted read “Ain’t no friends in this business”.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/HeatNationCom/status/1705014998333092155?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

For the past few months, since Damian Lillard made his intentions clear, Herro has been facing uncertainties regarding his future with the franchise. So admittedly, it would make sense for Tyler Herro to be frustrated.

The 6ft 6” guard has had a respectable four-year stint playing for Erik Spoelstra’s team. In these four years, the 23-year-old has lodged pretty impressive stats – 17.7 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 3.5 assists. Apart from playing a crucial role in helping the Heat advance to the 2020 Finals, the Wisconsin native also won the 2022 Sixth Man of the Year honors.

A Dame trade is ‘imminent’

For the past few weeks, any trade deal involving Damian Lillard seemed to have been stagnant. However, with the likes of franchises such as the Toronto Raptors, the Chicago Bulls, the Phoenix Suns, the Philadelphia 76ers, and the Miami Heat, joining the race, a trade is likely to be finalized soon.

NBA insider John Gambadoro recently revealed that a trade involving Damian Lillard is ‘imminent’. While he didn’t put an emphasis on the frontrunner to acquire Lillard, he did mention that in 24 hours, Lillard could be a member of another franchise.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/dru_star/status/1704987728335569326?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The seven-time All-Star’s social media activity also supported Gambadoro’s claims.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Jai_305_/status/1705066914303586588?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

As many would predict, the next few days could be exciting.