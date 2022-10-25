Ja Morant Deputizes a Desmond Bane Career-High 38-points as They Run Past Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving  

Oct 24, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane (22) spins toward the basket as Brooklyn Nets forward Royce O’Neale (0) defends during the first quarter at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

The Memphis Grizzlies were reliant on Ja Morant but tonight it was a Desmond Bane Career-high that foiled the Nets’ comeback.

While Ja Morant did put up another performance worthy of the superstar tag, it wasn’t him who helped lead the Grizzlies in the second half of the game.

A high scoring 132-124 game played out between Brooklyn and Memphis and the scoring output tonight could not have been higher.

Four players scored more than 35 in the game. Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant poured in 37 each. While Ja Morant and Desmond Bane’s 38 a-piece helped the team prevail.

It was Bane who shone brightly and he will be the talk of the town for a while.

Grizzlies soar thanks to a Desmond Bane career-high 38 points!

Desmond Bane only had a whopping 6 points at the half. We don’t know what conspired in the locker room but Bane came out firing on all cylinders.

He lit up the half, torching the Nets’ defense for 32 points. A new Desmond Bane career-high of 38 points was enough to keep the Nets at arm’s length.

The Grizzlies were perhaps not to keen on losing another game after their washout against the Dallas Mavericks.

Ja Morant keeps his streak alive and is still unbeaten vs Nets

While Desmond Bane is the man of the moment, Ja Morant too had a solid game, including the last bucket of the night to keep the Nets at bay.

The Grizzlies duo combined well tonight and many believe that Ja is morphing into an MVP caliber player this season.

Desmond Bane:

38 PTS (Career-High), 14-21 FG,

8-11 3-PT, 7 AST Ja Morant:

38 PTS, 12-22 FG (4-6 3-PT), 7 AST,

His start to the campaign has been electric and with a deputy like Bane on the roster, he might just be far more efficient than we expect.

As for the Nets, they have many questions to answer and the scrutiny will only increase over time.

