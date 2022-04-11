“NO! Anthony Davis and LeBron James cannot lead the Lakers to a title!”: Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe do not agree with the Brow on his assumption that the duo can run it back

Lakers’ Anthony Davis assumes he can run it back with LeBron James and win a title, Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe disagree

The Los Angeles Lakers fans can finally rest easy. Their torturous season is done for, and hopefully, things would only get better from here on out. The Lakers already announced their first move, not officially, but it’s a guaranteed move. They would fire coach Frank Vogel and search for a new Head Coach this summer.

Yesterday, Anthony Davis made a few statements that have the NBA community in splits. Davis commented that he and LeBron James can still be the core of a championship team.

New story: Anthony Davis believes him and LeBron James can still lead a title team but admits the duo need to discuss “what changed” since the Bubble in rebuilding a contender this summer https://t.co/yCFfVgACVP — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) April 11, 2022

This one statement from AD has caused a lot of ruckus. Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless discussed the same on today’s Undisputed.

“Can’t trust that Anthony Davis can make it through a season healthy!”: Shannon Sharpe

Shannon Sharpe is one of the biggest LeBron James supporters out there and has been supporting the Lakers ever since the King got there. Even when Skip Bayless was dissing on the Fakers all season long, Shannon was defending them, well, at least till the All-Star break.

However, after hearing what Anthony Davis had to say, Shannon decided to express what was on his mind.

.@ShannonSharpe on Anthony Davis saying him and LeBron can be the core of a title team: “I can’t trust that AD can make it through a season. With AD being injury-prone and Bron heading into Year 20, I can’t trust they’ll play enough games together to be in contention.” pic.twitter.com/ewEP6BSIem — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) April 11, 2022

That’s true. Shannon isn’t wrong there. In the past two seasons, Anthony Davis hasn’t even played 50% of the games for the Lakers. He has only suited up in 76 out of 160 games, which is roughly 47.5% of the games. In the games he played, AD was averaging 21.8 points last season, and 23.2 points this season.

Considering LeBron James is about to enter his 20th season, he cannot be expected to put up 30 points each night. Anthony Davis cannot lead a team with 23 ppg. Something needs to change this summer. Rob Pelinka has his work cut out for him.