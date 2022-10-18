“An MVP Kyrie Irving Will lead the Nets to the Finals!”: Stephen A Smith Predicts Brooklyn Will Reach the NBA Finals With Massive Help From Uncle Drew

Stephen A Smith has made a bold prediction for the new season. He believes the Nets will reach the Finals off of a Kyrie Irving MVP season.

The 2022-2023 is almost here and analysts all around the world are making their predictions, from this season’s MVP to who will win it all.

While many of the usual suspects have been mentioned in the list of potential champions, there are a few interesting names for MVP. This includes the likes of Luka Doncic, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Nikola Jokic.

However, First Take’s Stephen A Smith has thrown in a name very few would have expected. The analyst believes Kyrie Irving will be playing at an MVP level.

Stephen A Smith believes the Brooklyn Nets will reach the Finals on the back of an MVP season from Kyrie Irving

The last season was one to forget for Brooklyn Nets fans. Their team, despite having some of the best players in the league failed to impress.

However, Stephen A Smith believes things could be different this season. Especially with Kyrie Irving, whom he feels will be a solid MVP candidate.

“I’ve got the Brooklyn Nets going to the Finals. … Kyrie’s going to be a leading candidate for MVP. … And Ben Simmons will return to All-Star status.” 👀 @stephenasmith pic.twitter.com/OwTfaN8Bx2 — First Take (@FirstTake) October 18, 2022

To be more precise, Stephen A has the Brooklyn Nets making it to the NBA Finals. Where they will lose to the only team that can beat them, the Golden State Warriors.

It may all just be speculation, but a Kyrie MVP season and a Finals run from the Nets would be a sight to see.

Kyrie Irving could find himself in sunny Los Angeles next season

Kyrie will be hoping he has an MVP season, considering he is in the final year of his contract with Brooklyn. Especially with rumors floating around about some serious interest from the LA Lakers.

Kyrie Irving has ‘great interest in joining the Lakers, per @wojespn pic.twitter.com/c9qf41ZsRs — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) June 27, 2022

This is a season to keep an eye out for Uncle Drew. It could even change the future of the league.

