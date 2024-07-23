NBA Analyst Claims Victor Wembanyama and Co. Can Pull Off a Major Upset Against Team USA

When the star-studded Team USA roster for the Paris Olympics was announced, the popular sentiment was that they would cruise to a gold medal win. But their five exhibition games have showcased that it won’t be as easy as presumed. Many now believe that Team USA could fall prey to an upset loss, with Tim Legler naming the Victor Wembanyama-led French team as the most likely candidates to pull off the win.

On NBA Today, the analyst claimed that the San Antonio Spurs star and Rudy Gobert manning the paint together could cause massive problems for Team USA. Legler explained that FIBA rules give the duo a near-unfair advantage. He explained,

“If you have a frontline with Victor Wembanyama and Rudy Gobert on the floor, the amount of ground they can cover around the rim, three-point shooting is going to be premium against that team and against that defense, and that’s gonna be a challenge for Team USA.”

Legler added that the duo would make life difficult in the paint and force Team USA to be content with attempting three-pointers. However, the shorter distance from the rim to the three-point line in international competitions would mean they could take one stride and get in position to contest a shot from beyond the arc.

He also claimed that France’s other stars like Nicolas Batum, Nando de Colo, and Evan Fournier could also pop off and cause problems on the offensive end to aid their centers’ defensive effort. However, Legler warned they won’t be the only legitimate threat at the Olympics.

Teams with fewer NBA Players will trouble Team USA

The analyst also made another interesting claim. He opined that teams with fewer NBA players will challenge Team USA more than rosters with players from the NBA. He explained that teams with fewer stars could catch them by surprise.

Legler might have identified a fascinating trend. When Team USA took on Team Canada, a team packed with NBA players, they looked comfortable and registered a comfortable 14-point win. However, they struggled heavily against South Sudan and needed a vintage fourth-quarter takeover from LeBron James to beat them by one point.

Team USA is still the heavy favorite to win gold in Paris. The roster hasn’t blown out every team they’ve faced like many expected them to, but is 5-0 so far. However, they should be wary that the pressure is on them to win the tournament and the other 11 rosters can play without any fear, a luxury Team USA cannot afford.