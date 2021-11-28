“Andrew Wiggins floated effortlessly for like 3 seconds!”: Warriors forward draws Cristiano Ronaldo comparisons with unreal hang time for offensive rebound vs Clippers

Andrew Wiggins was the no. 1 draft pick back in 2014 mainly because of his insane hops. The Warriors forward showed them off today.

The Golden State Warriors are the no. 1 team in the NBA with a 16-2 record thus far. Stephen Curry and Draymond Green will both get credit for being their offensive and defensive fulcrums respectively.

But just like every great sandwich needs solid bread, great teams require solid role players. And in Andrew Wiggins, the Warriors now have the improved player they wanted Harrison Barnes to be in the 2016 NBA Finals.

This is a guy who was stuck in the wrong basketball situation for 5 seasons and change. There’s been a sea change in the way he’s approached his job at the Bay Area.

Andrew Wiggins was often the Warriors’ best or second-best player at various points last season. In a team that depends heavily on perimeter shooting, 2-way Wiggs provides the wing versatility they need for variations.

Wiggins is having perhaps the best season of his career thus far. The numbers certainly make that case – Wiggins is the team’s second-highest scorer at 19.4 ppg. He’s also getting those points at a career-best efficiency of 50.4% from the field.

Furthermore, he’s now got the physique to fully exploit his explosive, 44-inch vertical. Andrew Wiggins displayed an outrageous display of the same in today’s game.

Andrew Wiggins draws Michael Jordan comparisons with unreal hang time

Midway through the second quarter, Golden State were having an offensive possesion that resulted in a brick. Andrew Wiggins, however, was at hand to rescue the possession.

The Warriors forward leapt up insanely high, seemingly staying in the air for an entire second or longer in real-time. And all of NBA Twitter sat up to take notice of his vertical leap and effortless athleticism:

Andrew Wiggins FLYING to get the rebound pic.twitter.com/CWylVKXsY4 — Antonin (@antonin_org) November 28, 2021

Andrew Wiggins just completely forgot about gravity for a second there 🤯 pic.twitter.com/bSddljEXqL — Paul Adams (@pualaup) November 28, 2021

QUIEN ERES CRISTIANO PENALDO YO SOLO CONOZCO A ANDREW WIGGINS pic.twitter.com/wv3Fwc4Gu7 — El Curry (17-2) (@ElCurry30) November 28, 2021

