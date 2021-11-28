“Hakeem Olajuwon is 2 people”: Isiah Thomas detailed the Rockets legend’s scouting report as described by Pistons coaching staff during his playing days

Hakeem Olajuwon was able to dunk so easily that his college coach called him ‘The Dream’. Isiah Thomas, a rival at his peak, was also in awe.

There are few players in basketball history with as comprehensive a skillset as the Nigerian-born legend. Olajuwon didn’t even play the game until he was 15 years old – much like Tim Duncan later on.

However, he was naturally athletic and very tall, which meant that he slotted in as a soccer goalkeeper. Playing football is a test of balance as well as vision and footwork – skills Hakeem would draw into his other sport.

It was just a couple of years later that he formed the Phi Slamma Jamma with Clyde Drexler. That was where Hakeem Olajuwon was fondly nicknamed as ‘The Dream’ by his college coach because of the ease and effortlessness with which he jumped and dunked.

He dominated NBA basketball for well over a dozen years too. Hakeem was very athletic, physically imposing and a high-motor guy during his early NBA years.

He honed his post skill along the way and became, by consensus, the most skilled big man ever. Olajuwon pulled off moves that would make the likes of even Kyrie and Kobe sweat in the gym.

The separation Hakeem created on this dream shake was absurd. (1998) pic.twitter.com/oH48EpfHt5 — Hilltop Hoops (@HilltopNBA) September 3, 2021

Isiah Thomas detailed Hakeem Olajuwon with his scouting report on Open Court

Isiah Thomas himself led the Detroit Pistons to 3 NBA Finals in the late 80s and early 90s. He faced Hakeem both at his athletic prime as well as his skill prime.

Isiah was effusive in his praise of The Dream when invited by NBA TV to discuss the most iconic signature moves of all time on Open Court. This is how he described Hakeem:

“Let me give you our scouting report for Hakeem Olajuwon. Earl Cureton said he’s 2 people – we got Hakeem who gives you the shake. And then I got a guard Olajuwon on the block.”

Grant Hill expanded on this scouting report in more layman terms. The current Director of USA Basketball emphasized how Hakeem brought in guard-like skills for big men by describing his own experience with The Dream during the 1996 Olympics training camp.