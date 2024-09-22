Angel Reese Bonds With Dwyane Wade’s Daughter Kaavia Ahead Of Heat Legend’s ‘Unapologetically Angel’ Debut

Angel Reese’s rookie season ended a few days ago, with the Chicago Sky failing to make the playoffs. The 22-year-old might still have a busy off-season though, as her new podcast ‘Unapologetically Angel’ is picking up steam. Her next guest is the co-owner of her WNBA team and a three-time NBA champion.

Advertisement

Dwyane Wade brought his daughter Kaavia James along for the podcast and the five-year-old also spent some time being interviewed by Angel Reese. In a clip shared on Instagram, Reese is seen holding Kaavia on her lap as she asks the young Wade what she wants to do when she grows up. “Basketball player, a dancer, an actress?” the WNBA forward asked D-Wade’s daughter.

Unfortunately for her and for fans of the Wade family, Kaavia kept it a secret. But since the episode is already filmed, we’ll soon find out if she makes an official appearance. The episode is likely to come out on Friday, the 27th of September.

The Wades with Angel Reese pic.twitter.com/BSqPaYwY68 — tragicpatek (@tragicpatek) September 22, 2024

Dwyane Wade became a minority owner of the Chicago Sky last year. He pointed to his mother as a big factor in his investment. Not only did JoLinda Wade introduce her son to the Sky, but she’s also a long-time fan of the franchise. Another reason why the Flash wanted to invest in the WNBA is so his children could have more role models as they grow up.

“The big part of that is that my son, Zaire, grew up and he had a dream of being in the NBA. He had a dream of being like his favorite players. You understand the importance of role models and so, I want my daughter to have that same feeling,” Wade told CBS after buying a minority stake in the team.

A year into his ownership stint, D-Wade is amazed at how well Reese has taken up that role model mantle for girls around the country. Angel’s fortitude and dedication as a player have impressed him too.

The 2006 Finals MVP stated, “She’s owning it. She is owning who she is. She wants to be great and she wants to be a great teammate. And so, our conversations, when we do talk, it’s about that and giving her that confidence to continue to be that.”

The 6’3 forward is just at the beginning of her WNBA career. Following averages of 13.6 points, 13.1 boards, 1.9 assists and 1.3 steals in her rookie campaign, the LSU alum has already established herself as a force in the paint.

With pep talks and advice from Dwyane Wade, Angel Reese has some solid support in her corner. Hopefully, next season will see Wade and Reese’s Chicago Sky competing in the WNBA Playoffs against Caitlin Clark’s Indiana Fever.