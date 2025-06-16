“Angel Reese Is Dating Olivia Nelson-Ododa’s Ex Wendell Carter Jr”: Hidden Agenda Behind Sky-Sun Fight ‘Revealed’ By Fans

The biggest basketball stars in the country often avoid intentionally putting the spotlight on their dating lives. But sometimes, they can’t help it — their fame brings their significant other into the news. And when you’re a WNBA star dating an NBA player, the attention intensifies even further. Take Angel Reese, for example, who is reportedly in a relationship with Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr.

Neither of them has confirmed the news publicly, but subtle signs have added fuel to the fire. Reese was seen at multiple Magic games this past NBA season, often seated courtside. Most notably, Wendell was recorded filming Reese at her birthday party in May, looking comfortable in her inner circle. These glimpses into their interactions have convinced many that the two are indeed together.

That context set the stage for what unfolded during the Chicago Sky vs. Connecticut Sun matchup. In a tense moment during the game yesterday, Sun guard Bria Hartley grabbed Reese’s hair, sparking a scuffle. What followed drew even more attention — sensing a potential fight between the two, Olivia Nelson-Ododa quickly stepped in to separate them.

As soon as Nelson-Ododa touched Reese, Reese shoved her, escalating the situation into a bigger altercation. Players, referees, and some coaching staff had to step in to calm things down. It could’ve easily been just another on-court fight — something the WNBA is no stranger to. But when the camera panned to Reese, she was seen mouthing, “I know why you mad.”

Angel Reese and Olivia Nelson-Ododa got into it after Bria Hartley pulled Reese’s hair on a rebound attempt pic.twitter.com/B4BkdxZ8qV — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 15, 2025



That one line triggered a wave of speculation. Fans quickly began connecting the dots, suggesting that the tension wasn’t purely basketball-related.

Olivia used to date Wendell Carter Jr., and that shared history may have resurfaced during the on-court exchange. Reportedly, Olivia and Wendell were together in early 2022, though their relationship was never one that made major headlines.

One fan wrote (on X), “What’s funny is Angel Reese is dating Olivia Nelson-Ododa’s ex-boyfriend, Wendell Carter Jr.” These are all mere speculations at best — but that’s all the internet needs to fuel juicy gossip. “So this why she pulled my sista braid, ohhhhhhhh,” another user commented on the post.

So this why she pulled my sista braid, ohhhhhhhh — K Y R A. (@tanishaky) June 16, 2025

To clarify for the user who mentioned Reese’s braids being pulled — it wasn’t Olivia who did that, but Bria Hartley, as the video clearly shows. Still, the altercation quickly became framed as Reese vs. Olivia, and understandably so.

If Reese is indeed dating Wendell Carter Jr. — as the Magic star’s social media activity suggests — it adds weight to the off-court narrative surrounding the confrontation. Carter Jr. has been spotted at Reese’s games this season, including courtside during Chicago’s matchup against the Indiana Fever, where he was seen alongside Jalen Suggs, who was there to support Hailey Van Lith.

Orlando Magic basketball players Wendell Carter Jr. and Jalen Suggs at the Sky vs Fever game to support their girlfriends Angel Reese and Hailey Van Lith, who also play on the same team.✨ pic.twitter.com/cvdg15WCom — The Bucket Yard (@bucketyard) June 8, 2025

That said, it’s important to remember that none of this has been confirmed by any of the parties involved. While the footage and dating rumors might hint at deeper drama, it could just as easily have been a case of competitive fire flaring up during a high-stakes game.

While the ‘I know why you’re mad’ comment seems to validate the theory for many fans, there’s still every possibility it was simply an emotional reaction in the heat of the moment.