Angel Reese Calls Out ESPN for Dragging Her into Olympics Conversation Amidst Team USA’s Gold

The USA Women’s Basketball Team recently defeated France in a close game to clinch another gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Although the Team USA roster is filled with veteran stars, capable of carrying out campaigns like this, a section of the media seems to be concerned with something totally unrelated to the occasion.

After Team USA’s win, Angel Reese, like countless other fans of the sport, took to social media to congratulate the women’s team for winning another gold medal for the country. However, ESPN took a different route while reporting the win and brought up a hypothetical question involving Reese and Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark.

The ESPN Women’s Hoops X handle posted about the 67-66 win that Team USA recently registered over France to win the gold medal. In the caption, they wrote, “Yes, the U.S. women’s 67-66 win over France is still soaking in. But … who will suit up for Team USA in the 2028 Olympics? Caitlin Clark? Angel Reese? Paige Bueckers? JuJu Watkins?”

Yes, the U.S. women’s 67-66 win over France is still soaking in. But … who will suit up for Team USA in the 2028 Olympics? Caitlin Clark? Angel Reese? Paige Bueckers? JuJu Watkins? https://t.co/zgdoeZokJb — ESPN Women's Hoops (@ESPN_WomenHoop) August 11, 2024

Asking this question right after one of the best basketball games of the tournament concluded seemed a little ill-timed. Reese responded to the post immediately, urging ESPN to focus on celebrating the women who just won gold.

She wrote, “Let’s just congratulate these women & let them enjoy this moment! Leave me out of this until my time comes!”

Let’s just congratulate these women & let them enjoy this moment! Leave me out of this until my time comes! 😇 https://t.co/tMK1jr9tdZ — Angel Reese (@Reese10Angel) August 11, 2024

A few days later, this question might have made sense because it was heavily discussed before the USA Women’s Team left for Paris. Reese and Caitlin Clark were the two big names involved in the controversial topic of discussion, where people felt like they were snubbed from an important opportunity.

Legends of the game such as Lisa Leslie and Draymond Green were openly vouching for CC and Reese to be selected as they believed the two rookies deserved to be on the team. In the media space, Stephen A. Smith, and Skip Bayless, among others were all advocating for the rookies to be on Team USA.

However, the discussion about the 2028 Olympics could have waited a few days.