“Caitlin Clark Is Michael Jordan”: Robert Griffin III Fires Back at 2x Super Bowl Champ After Foul on Angel Reese

The WNBA’s 2025 opening weekend kicked off with a bang. Two of the league’s biggest stars, Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark, went head-to-head on the court in a matchup the Chicago Sky struggled with from the start. While the final scoreline (93–58) was even more disappointing, it was a scuffle between Reese and Clark that truly, truly went viral — drawing all kinds of reactions. Including a rather unexpected one from across the sports world, courtesy of Robert Griffin III.

So, what exactly happened? During the season opener between Clark’s Indiana Fever and Reese’s Sky, Reese was battling hard for a rebound with Natasha Howard, eventually securing the ball. She then went back up for a shot, but Clark fouled her and knocked her to the ground. Reese, frustrated and angry, got back up and tried to confront Clark, but was left unanswered.

Clark swiftly walked away from the scene, while Aliyah Boston played peacemaker (sort of). Clark was hit with a flagrant one foul, while both Boston and Reese were assessed technical fouls. That was all fairly routine until RGIII stepped in.

The former Commanders QB took to X to comment on the foul, blatantly claiming that Reese “HATES” Clark for the incident to have ever taken place.

“After watching Caitlin Clark’s flagrant foul on Angel Reese and the aftermath, there is no way Angel Reese can continue the lie that she doesn’t dislike Caitlin Clark. I know what hatred looks like. Angel Reese HATES Caitlin Clark. Not some basketball rivalry hate either. Hate,” he penned.

We’re not quite sure how a heated argument at best, or a scuffle at worst, can be attributed to someone hating another person, but Griffin seemed to think so.

Former Ravens wideout Torrey Smith reacted to RGIII’s tweet, reminding him that every athlete reacts to a flagrant one foul. Only one player has been accused of hatred — Draymond Green — and no one else, Smith argued. He concluded his tweet with a counterpoint to Griffin: “Why aren’t we saying CC hates Angel?”

RGIII could have cut his losses and ignored the tweet from Smith, a two-time Super Bowl winner. Instead, Griffin jabbed back, saying that Reese was indeed the WNBA’s Draymond Green. So, who was Clark? According to RGIII, Michael Jordan… Yes, you heard that right.

“No one says Caitlin Clark hates Angel Reese because we have no evidence pointing to that. WE HAVE A TON OF EXAMPLES showing Angel Reese hates Caitlin Clark,” Griffin added.

Angel Reese is the WNBA’s Draymond.

Caitlin Clark is Michael Jordan. It shouldn’t have been a flagrant foul and no one says Caitlin Clark hates Angel Reese because we have no evidence pointing to that. WE HAVE A TON OF EXAMPLES showing Angel Reese hates Caitlin Clark. — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) May 18, 2025

Not many may agree with RGIII on this, but to each their own. What’s your take on all of this?