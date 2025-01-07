Angel Reese Claims “God Knows” She’s Never Been Cheated on, But Is Baffled by Rapper’s Phone-Checking Habit

Oct 20, 2024; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese attends game five of the 2024 WNBA Finals at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Angel Reese disclosed some details of her personal life in the latest episode of her “Unapologetically Angel” podcast. During her conversation with rapper Sexyy Red, the WNBA star reflected on her past relationships and claimed that none of her partners have ever cheated on her.

“Have you ever been cheated on?” the rapper asked Angel during their conversation.

“Never,” Reese said.

The 26-year-old rapper then questioned Reese about her confidence in believing she had never been cheated on. In response, the Chicago Sky forward confidently replied, “God knows.”

Sexyy Red on men cheating pic.twitter.com/BHegk31kV1 — Unapologetically Angel (@angelreeseshow) January 6, 2025

Reese expanded on the topic of relationships by asking Red if she had ever snooped through her partner’s phone. The rapper admitted that she had, prompting Reese to react with clear disbelief. However, Sexyy Red quickly clarified that she had stopped engaging in such behavior after her past relationship.

“You be going through phones?” Reese asked.

“Hell yeah. I read, I get signs, I read the room… No more. That’s what I used to do when I was like, that’s what I did my last relationship,” the rapper said.

Reese’s dating life has been a hot topic on her podcast. She also shared further intriguing insights about it.

She disclosed that she hasn’t been involved in many relationships over the years, but always made it a priority to ensure that she was never cheated on.

Reese ensures that no one cheats on her

Angel Reese has an unconventional approach to maintaining loyalty and avoiding infidelity in her relationships – she ends things with her partner before they even have a chance to cheat.

“I leave the man before he thinks he can leave me… I haven’t been in that many relationships either so,” Reese told Sexyy Red.

Certainly, this is a unique way to approach a relationship, but the WNBA All-Star feels that she must protect her peace at all costs. That’s also a reason why she doesn’t go through phones.