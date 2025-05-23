“Wanted to Literally Punch Diana Taurasi in the Face”: Sue Bird Speaks About Attention Towards Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese’s Moment

It has been six days since Caitlin Clark’s flagrant foul on Angel Reese, and it remains a topic of conversation. WNBA legend Sue Bird chimes in to provide clarity on the competition in women’s sports. She highlights that tempers will flare while using herself as an example, revealing that she nearly lost control of her emotions even against her best friend.

The precipice of the conversation surrounding Clark’s foul on Reese has been a slew of narratives. Many mainstream discussions have shifted the play into discourse revolving around racism. Of course, Clark denied that her intentions were anything aside from basketball.

Many think pieces have come out due to the context and history behind Clark and Reese’s relationship. After the last unfortunate interaction, Reese was forced to face mass amounts of racial abuse. Knowing the history, Clark tried to avoid repeating the hellish cycle the two have frequently found themselves in.

“Let’s not make it something that it’s not,” Clark said in her post-game press conference following the foul. “It’s a take foul to put them at the free-throw line. I wasn’t trying to do anything malicious. That’s not the type of player I am.”

Clark’s attempt at clearing the situation wasn’t good enough. As a result, Sue Bird has stepped in to silence any opinions that aren’t based in fact. The four-time WNBA champion expresses that this play is just a part of the game.

“Is it possible that certain players in this league don’t like each other? Yeah, that’s sports,” Bird exclaimed on the A Touch More podcast. “You know how many times I’ve wanted to literally punch [Diana Taurasi] in the face? My best friend, but I hate her on the court.”

Competition breeds intensity. After all, Reese and Clark are two of the biggest competitors the WNBA has to offer. Bird experienced it with her best friend, Diana Taurasi, with whom she nearly exchanged physical altercations on the court.

Bird’s co-host Megan Rapinoe added a different perspective to the conversation. “Anytime Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese are in the same vicinity, all eyeballs are going to be on that, which means more clicks.” Rapinoe’s argument is that the majority of the coverage is simply to farm engagement.

This has been the case since the two faced off against each other in the Women’s NCAA National Championship in 2023. Ever since Reese taunted Clark with her ring finger gesture, media outlets have looked for any narratives in their matchups with each other.

Unfortunately for both the players and real fans of women’s basketball, Indiana Fever fans took it to an awful extreme that has justifiably generated an investigation. The WNBA has opened an investigation on the Fever after their fans were recorded making monkey noises and hurling racial slurs at Reese. Some have even stated that Reese is in active danger every time she’s in Indiana.

The next matchup between Clark’s Fever and Reese’s Chicago Sky will take place on June 7. Tensions are building with the latest discourse, leading to the duel to be must-watch television.