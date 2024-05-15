Angel Reese Gets Giddy Over Graduation, Recalls the Odds Stacked Against Her

Mar 30, 2024; Albany, NY, USA; LSU Tigers forward Angel Reese (10) reacts to a foul call against the UCLA Bruins during the second half in the semifinals of the Albany Regional of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at MVP Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Angel Reese recently overcame yet another obstacle in her path to glory. The 22-year-old graduated from Louisiana State University (LSU) with a major in communication. Soon after that, the youngster celebrated the occasion to its fullest with her mother, Angel Webb Reese, capturing the attention of fans in the process.

Interestingly, Reese rejoiced on this special occasion for different reasons than her family. The WNBA player was hilariously relieved that her constant worries as a student, such as completing the assignments were finally over. However, being the proud mother that she is, Webb was ecstatic to hear that Reese passed with flying colors amidst all the odds stacked against her.

Outlining these distinct yet genuine reasons for celebrations, the Maryland-born wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “Ahhh i graduate on Saturday!!! ON TIME IN MY 4 YEARS…I don’t have to wake up and think about another assignment lmaoooo. i called my momma & she running around the house so happy cause she know all the odds that were against me & she so happy”.

On top of providing completion to her student life, this occasion also ended her memorable journey with the LSU Tigers women’s basketball team. Since joining them as a junior two years ago, Reese averaged an impressive 20.9 points, 14.4 rebounds, 1.9 steals, and 1.3 blocks per game for them in 69 appearances.

Additionally, her endeavors aided in her team winning its first and only NCAA Championship in 2023. In the process, she became a leading figure in the college basketball circuit, even securing the Most Outstanding Player award in 2023.

So, Reese’s achievements for LSU created a benchmark in not just her college, but in the NCAA as well. Her feats, while inspiring, also provide aspiring athletes with a set of uphill challenges, while she looks forward to testing her skills in a larger pond.

What’s next for Angel Reese?

Her recent graduation has unlocked the door to her professional career, kickstarting her time in the WNBA. In the upcoming edition of the league, Reese is set to represent the Chicago Sky. After all, the franchise displayed immense trust in her abilities by selecting her as the 7th overall pick in the recent WNBA draft.

So, she will again need to build her status from scratch while helping her team improve its performance. Much to her delight, she has her mother by her side to guide her through the process.

As a former professional basketball player, Webb has played a significant role in Reese’s development to this day. The youngster previously admitted this publicly on ESPN’s First Take, stating, “She worked super hard for me and my brother to get in this position. Being able to just look at her and say, ‘Mom, you showed me. You paved the way for me'”.

Thus, her input will undoubtedly be beneficial for Reese in her days in the WNBA. This also provides the 22-year-old with a much-needed and stable launch pad as she aims to reach the stars in the coming years.