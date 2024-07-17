Angel Reese Gives Fans a Sneak Peek of Her and Homegirls’ Current Playlist

Angel Reese has curated her playlist for the summer. And it seems like she and her ‘homegirls’ share a similar taste in music. Reese recently confirmed that she and her friends are listening to the same song on repeat.

Advertisement

Recently, rapper Latto released a song titled ‘Big Mama’, which is believed to be the big summer anthem from the Atlanta rapper. While the song has already been a hit, gaining over five million streams across Spotify and YouTube in just two weeks of its release, Angel Reese recently revealed that she has contributed quite a bit to the song’s success as well.

A fan of Latto posted a screenshot of her playlist on X where she had the same song on repeat several times. Fans of musical artists usually do this to keep streaming the same song while they also contribute to the number of recorded streams.

Keeping up with the fan culture, Reese declared that she and her homegirls are also doing the same thing for the song.

this is me and my homegirls “play it again, play it again” 😭🤭 https://t.co/xMzcWq8TWH — Angel Reese (@Reese10Angel) July 17, 2024

Sharing the pic of the playlist, the Sky rookie wrote, “this is me and my homegirls “play it again, play it again.”

It’s clear from her reaction that Reese and her friend group is obsessed with the song. The music video of the track shows Latto and her friends making an sudden plan to go to Miami for fun. So, maybe this is an indication from Reese and her friends that they also want to take that trip.

But this is not the only Latto song the Sky rookie loves. Reese has previously admitted that Latto is one of her favorite artists.

Angel Reese revealed her favorite artists

Reese has become one of the most popular basketball players in the country in the last year. Today she holds a massive social media following. With that star power, everything Reese likes or dislikes is made into a social media conversation.

Recently, she unveiled the names of some of her favorite artists, especially those who she plays very frequently. Needless to say, Latto’s name was featured on that list. Apart from the Atlanta rapper, Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B are also on that list of Reese’s favorite artists.