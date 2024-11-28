“One Day I’ll Probably Go Overseas”: Angel Reese Gives Hints About Playing Basketball Outside of WNBA and Unrivaled

Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) looks on during the first half of a basketball game against the Las Vegas Aces at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

The WNBA season typically lasts only four months, leaving players with plenty of free time. Sitting idle for eight months isn’t ideal for any athlete, so a massive number of stars play overseas to not only stay active but also earn money, as the WNBA doesn’t really pay nearly as much as the NBA. For stars like Angel Reese, playing abroad for money isn’t as enticing, as her endorsement deals pay better than overseas teams. However, she still intends to play professionally outside the WNBA, simply for the love of the game.

During an appearance on a live episode of Complex’s 360 with Speedy show, the Chicago Sky star explained to the audience why WNBA stars play overseas during the offseason and admitted she intends to follow her peers’ footsteps in the future. However, unlike them, the center wants to do it for the thrill as much as the money. Reese said,

“It’s a blessing [to be financially well off]. [But] one day I’ll probably go overseas because I like to travel. I’m going to go there for travel and just make some money while I’m hooping but also travel. I like to get the best of both worlds. So one day, I’ll probably go overseas, get some money, have a good time.”

The Sky star’s rookie deal pays her $81,096 annually on average, which she claims isn’t even enough to pay her rent. Most stars in her position would consider playing overseas to fund their lifestyle. Fortunately, she has other streams of revenue that ensure she doesn’t have to ponder playing abroad for money.

Angel Reese’s busy offseason

Per 0n3, the center was earning over $1 million in NIL deals by April 2023, a full year before she was picked seventh overall in the 2024 WNBA draft. Since then, her endorsement portfolio has only grown.

In October, she signed a deal with Reebok to become the face of their revamped basketball division, led by Hall of Famers Shaquille O’Neal and Allen Iverson. She got her own apparel line, and a signature shoe that’s slated to release in 2026. The 22-year-old also became the face of the iconic candy Reese’s Pieces.

To the Reese’s Pieces, y’all made this happen! Shop our limited edition Angel Reese x Reese’s Pieces Logo Collection on https://t.co/AwOamxss3O NOW! Stay tuned for 2 more drops to come. WE LOVE YOU ALL!!! @reeses 🍫🧩 #REESESPIECES #officialpartnership pic.twitter.com/HuLAg7EXpZ — Angel Reese (@Reese10Angel) August 21, 2024

The Sky star also started a podcast, Unapologetically Angel, which has been a massive hit among fans. In only three months, her channel has over 100,000 subscribers on YouTube.

Reese won’t only be busy off the court this offseason. She has signed on to play in the highly anticipated Unrivaled League, which is set to have its inaugural season in January. She’ll play for the Rose Basketball Club alongside Aces star Chelsea Gray, Mercury guard Kahleah Copper, Mystics veteran Brittney Sykes, Fever sharpshooter Lexie Hull, and Sparks center Azura Stevens.

Reese has plenty on her plate over the next few months, which has kept her from exploring the option of playing overseas. Perhaps soon, she’ll consider spending her offseason playing in Europe, as so many stars before her have done.