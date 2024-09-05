Angel Reese Proudly Shows Off Her $32,685 Game Day Fit, Iced Out Cartier Watch

Angel Reese’s incredible rebounding numbers have earned her comparison to Dennis Rodman and the rookie is leaning into it. For the Sky’s home against the Fever, the 22-year-old pulled up to the arena in the Hall of Famer’s jersey. However, it was far from the most talked about part of her outfit.

Advertisement

Reese walked in with a Louis Vuitton jasmine handbag that cost $1,990, which turned some heads. However, it was her watch that stole the show. She was seen sporting a Cartier Santos fully iced-out stainless steel watch which costs around $33,000. The $135 vintage Rodman jersey paled in comparison to her incredible timepiece.

Angel Reese proudly displays her Dennis Rodman themed outfit pic.twitter.com/wEzHrceDBQ — What are (W)NBA Celebs Upto? (@NBACelebsUpdate) September 5, 2024

She paired it with Monogramouflage mid-rise denim shorts that cost $20, a $220 pair of Timberland paneled suede ankle boots, and Chanel Vintage clear sport sunglasses which retail for $145. Rapper Playboi Carti was also among the people impressed by Reese’s look. He posted the Sky rookie’s picture on his Instagram story and saved it in the highlights section of his profile.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WHAT’S ON THE STAR? (@whatsonthestar)



While some fans marveled at her sense of style, others lauded her for embracing the Rodman comparison. Standing at 6-foot-3-inches tall, the Sky star is far from the tallest player in the WNBA. However, that hasn’t hindered her ability to get rebounds on both ends of the floor.

Last month, she became only the third NBA or WNBA player to record 20 or more rebounds in three straight games in the last 50 years. She obliterated Sylvia Fowles’ record for most rebounds in a season and is 30 clear of the previous mark with seven games left. After becoming only the third WNBA player to record 400 rebounds in a campaign, she’s on pace to become the first with 500.

Her impeccable ability to grab boards, especially on the offensive end, despite her smaller stature compared to the rest of the centers in the league is reminiscent of Rodman. The 22-year-old’s excellent work as a rebounder and on defense has kept her in the race to win the Rookie of the Year award.

However, Fever star and Reese’s rival, Caitlin Clark, is the heavy favorite to take home the prize. The Sky center may not win the coveted award. But her excellent campaign is an exciting sign for the league’s future.