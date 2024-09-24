Angel Reese Reveals Her “New Thing” Involves Hiding Her Hand with Chanel Bags

Angel Reese was on a dream run as a rookie before her season was cut short by an injury on her left wrist. The Sky rookie had to undergo surgery for it and had a screw put in her wrist. After the surgery, she had to get a hard cast put on her wrist as well.

But the Bayou Barbie has found the fanciest way to cover up her cast. In her recent pictures, she was seen with different bags covering her left wrist.

When a fan pointed that out on X, the 22-year-old said that it was her “new thing.”

After noticing a pattern in her photos, a fan wrote, “Angel hiding that cast like s pregnancy.” Reese reposted the fan’s comment and wrote, “hiding my hand with a chanel is my new thing.”

hiding my hand with a chanel is my new thing😇 https://t.co/dIrcjHDyEM — Angel Reese (@Reese10Angel) September 23, 2024

Reese informed her fans via TikTok that the hard cast will be there for four weeks and that it’ll be replaced by a soft cast for another two weeks. The star rookie’s injury resulted in the Sky losing out on a playoff berth as well.