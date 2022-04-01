Basketball

“Anthony Davis won’t be 100% in his return for the Lakers!? When has he been 100?”: NBA Twitter grills ‘The Brow’ as Woj updates about his return against the Pelicans

"Anthony Davis won’t be 100% in his return for the Lakers!? When has he been 100?": NBA Twitter grills 'The Brow' as Woj updates about his return against the Pelicans
Akash Murty

Previous Article
"If Michael Jordan and LeBron James had to pick in a 5-on-5 game they're picking me": Kevin Durant has no doubts about being a top prospect between the two NBA legends
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"Anthony Davis won’t be 100% in his return for the Lakers!? When has he been 100?": NBA Twitter grills 'The Brow' as Woj updates about his return against the Pelicans
“Anthony Davis won’t be 100% in his return for the Lakers!? When has he been 100?”: NBA Twitter grills ‘The Brow’ as Woj updates about his return against the Pelicans

Anthony Davis sets his eyes on a return to help the Lakers finish within the…