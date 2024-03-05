Anthony Edwards Addresses Rumors Of Needing To ‘Go Number 2’ After Arriving Late For The Timberwolves Game

Credits: Mar 4, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) complains about a non call against the Portland Trail Blazers in the fourth quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

On Monday, the Minnesota Timberwolves escaped a massive scare, as they held off a commendable effort from the Portland Trail Blazers to win 119-114 at the Target Center in Minneapolis. Center Rudy Gobert had a rare prolific offensive night scoring 25 points and grabbed 16 rebounds in a critical win for his team. Gobert’s stellar effort on the offensive end wasn’t the game’s biggest talking point as Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards came off the bench for the first time since his rookie season after arriving late to the Target Center ahead of tip-off.

The Wolves tried to hold the referees off from starting the game before the guard arrived but failed and were handed a delay of game violation. They were forced to start backup guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker, who played almost four minutes before checking out to let Anthony sub into the contest.

The All-Star guard finished the game with 13 points, six assists, and four rebounds in 35 minutes. Post-game, Edwards was asked what transpired before the game that caused him to miss the tipoff. He said, “I lost track of time.”

Last week, he left the Timberwolves’ game against the Sacramento Kings to attend the birth of his first child with girlfriend Jeanine Robel.

Edwards was likely at home tending to his family’s needs and, as he explained, lost track of time, causing him to arrive late at the arena. His absence did not affect the result, but the game was closer than expected.

Did Anthony Edwards have a Paul Pierce situation?

Anthony Edwards’ unexpected absence and vague explanation prompted speculation that the Timberwolves guard had a washroom emergency. Some fans compared it to Paul Pierce‘s exit from Game 1 of the 2008 NBA Finals.

The Boston Celtics icon left the game in a wheelchair but returned shortly after and finished the contest. It is widely believed that Pierce soiled his pants and faked an injury to exit the game. Pierce has vehemently denied the allegations.

Coincidentally, Edwards’ teammates nicknamed him Paul Pierce after he had seemingly suffered a severe injury against the San Antonio Spurs, but returned to the game a few minutes later.

Edwards and Pierce have denied the washroom emergency allegations, but that won’t stop fans from poking fun at them for their odd behavior.