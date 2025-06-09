Michael Jordan Confided In Stephen A Smith Over How Great Kobe Bryant’s Self-Learning Tactics Were

The legendary bond between Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant was built on deep admiration, mentorship, and a brother-like connection—something truly rare in the NBA, especially between two GOAT-caliber players. Often overlooked is just how much Bryant looked up to Jordan and learned from him.

Kobe famously copied MJ’s fadeaway jumper, tongue-wagging celebration, and relentless work ethic—traits that later forged his own “Mamba Mentality”. He didn’t seek to redefine Jordan’s greatness; he aimed to match it and even surpass it.

Of course, very few people had the privilege of speaking with MJ about how he felt about Bryant. But Stephen A. Smith was one of them. He revisited the connection between the legendary hoopers during a recent appearance on Patrick Bet-David’s Valuetainment, where he highlighted Bryant’s elite, self-driven approach.

Smith recalled a private conversation with Jordan to describe Anthony Edwards—who’s being talked about as a future face of the NBA—as a rare talent who still hasn’t reached the Kobe-level mindset. But who did have that mindset? None other than the Laker legend himself.

“He [Jordan] was marveling at the greatness of Kobe Bryant because he never had to tell Kobe [what to do, because] Kobe watched his tapes and figured it out. That was the student that Kobe was,” Smith said.

Jordan truly admired how Kobe relentlessly studied film and corrected his mistakes without prompting.

Smith, however, did not hold back when critiquing Edwards. “I see a phenomenal talent who has the potential to be the face of the league if he really wants it in Ant‑Man,” he said. “What I didn’t see was that. I didn’t see a guy that said, ‘This is what they’re doing to me, let me figure this out. Let me come at it this way. Let me try it this way.”

Smith further pointed out how Kobe was not a problem-oriented baller. He always looked for solutions.

In the acclaimed docuseries The Last Dance, Kobe directly credited Jordan for shaping his journey: “I don’t get five championships here without him because he guided me so much and gave me so much great advice.”

That one statement offered a look into how much Kobe valued Jordan’s mentorship. And how it helped him evolve into a champion.

Jordan once joked about Kobe’s skill—and his unapologetic mimicry. When asked whom he would choose for a one-on-one matchup, he replied: “If I was in my prime, who would I want to play one-on-one with? That list is very long… Kobe Bryant in his prime… I don’t think I lose [to anyone] other than Kobe Bryant because he steals all my moves.”

That playful jab spoke volumes. Jordan respected the student who dared to study and challenge the master, and Kobe, in true Mamba fashion, welcomed the test.