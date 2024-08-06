Anthony Edwards Welcomes His ‘Jordan Year’ As He Celebrates His 23rd Birthday

Anthony Edwards was the breakout star in this year’s playoffs. He earned a lot of praise for his dominant game and on-court presence, even warranting comparisons with the great Michael Jordan because of his style. At the time when these comparisons were at their peak, the Timberwolves star had asked the media to stop with the narrative.

However, it seems like he has started to like the MJ-Ant talks. The two-time All-Star celebrated his 23rd birthday yesterday and also pointed out how this is going to be his ‘Jordan year’. The surprise birthday party was attended by his Team USA teammates, his family and star performers like Tems and Gunna.

Ant posted pictures from his surprise birthday party on his Instagram. He can be seen posing with close friends, his brother and rapper, Bdifferent, Alex Rodriguez and others.

But it was the hashtag in his caption that caught people’s attention. Ant wrote, “Tha gang 2 hard for this one #JordanYear.”

The significance of the hashtag revolves around the fact that he just turned 23, which was the jersey number of Michael Jordan during his Chicago Bulls stint. Ant considers MJ to be the greatest of all-time and this could be his way of saying that he is going to have a standout season this year.

His birthday bash was also a great way for Team USA to have fun and relax before the Quarter Finals in Paris.

In another clip posted by Swish Cultures on Instagram, the 23-year-old can be seen dapping up LeBron James and other teammates who were there for his surprise party. Ant was also seen having a great time with his brother Bdifferent and rapper Gunna, who performed some bangers for the birthday boy.

After the well-deserved party, Ant would try to get into his zone as the quest for the gold medal in Paris is about to get a little tougher from here. Team USA is set to face off against Brazil in the eliminator round tonight and a great performance can be expected from the Wolves star entering his ‘Jordan Year’.