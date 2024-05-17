Anthony Edwards Hurt: Did The Timberwolves Superstar Get Injured In Game 6 After A Nasty Fall?

May 16, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) lays on the ground against the Denver Nuggets in the third quarter during game six of the second round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Timberwolves may have taken the sixth game of this seven-game series to make it 3-3, but what is more concerning is Anthony Edwards’ status after a scary fall he took during the third quarter of Game 6. This has led to rising concerns surrounding his health and well-being for the final game of the Western Conference Semifinals.

During the third quarter of the game, a red-hot Edwards drove to the rim, beating Michael Porter Jr. off the dribble. As he made his way to finish a layup at the rim, a late contest by MPJ led Edwards to crash onto the floor, with the crash visibly impacting his lower back.

The young man was visibly in excruciating pain as he held on to his lower back and even drew Nikola Jokic to come up and check up on him.

While on the floor, the Minnesota Timberwolves star guard pointed to the right side of his lower back, indicating where his pain was at its highest. But despite taking such a scary fall and landing painfully, Edwards got up of his own volition and went to the free throw line, draining one out of the two free throws.

Ant-Man was supposedly injured around the 9:17 mark of the third quarter. And yet, the All-Star guard did not go back to the bench and decided to end the game with the team.

Edwards led the Timberwolves in scoring, finishing the game with 27 points, along with 4 rebounds, 4 assists, and 3 steals for the game. He shot 8-17 from the field, 4-9 from three.

As of now, there has been no official injury report regarding Anthony Edwards. More importantly, the fact that he got up and played the rest of the game to blow out the Denver Nuggets with a 115-70 final score may be a sign that he will be ready for Game 7 between the two squads.

Edwards’ scoring played a huge role in the Wolves blowing out the Nuggets with such a huge margin. He had 19 points in the first half alone, something that sparked a fire under his teammates, as a total of five Timberwolves players finished the game scoring in double-digits.

More importantly, the young 22-year-old guard embodied the role of the leader of the team to absolute perfection, pushing his teammates during timeouts and in between quarter breaks.

The Minnesota Timberwolves will now be traveling back to Denver for the final game of this best-of-seven series. Can the Timberwolves really grab this victory to stamp their ticket for the Western Conference Finals?