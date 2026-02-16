Anthony Edwards Relishes In Giving NBA OGs LeBron James And Kevin Durant “Belt”

The biggest names at the 2026 NBA All-Star Game took a backseat as Anthony Edwards stole the spotlight with a dominant performance. Staying true to his unapologetic personality, Edwards could not resist taking playful jabs at veterans LeBron James and Kevin Durant, who had comparatively quiet nights.

Edwards represented Team Stars, the younger American squad, and led them to victory while earning All-Star Game MVP honors. He finished with 32 points and made sure that stat line did not go unnoticed by James and Durant during his postgame comments.

The Minnesota Timberwolves superstar was quick to acknowledge the greatness of both legends, along with Stephen Curry and Kawhi Leonard. At the same time, Edwards made it clear that he is eager to return the favor in his own way.

“Those guys paved the way for us Bron, Steph, KD, Kawhi all those guys and all we tryin to do is repay it by giving them belt,” Edwards shot, after the All-Star game.

Ant on going against the OGs: "Those guys paved the way for us Bron, Steph, KD, Kawhi all those guys and all we tryin to do is REPAY IT BY GIVING THEM BELT"pic.twitter.com/3ifapjJIDX — Hater Report (@HaterReport) February 16, 2026

Of course, Edwards still has leaps and bounds to go before he reaches the level of Leonard, let alone Steph and Bron. But it does not hurt to be confident, especially when you back it up with performances. In his young NBA career so far, since being drafted No. 1 overall in 2020, Edwards has proven that he usually backs up the smack talk.

Edwards has also become the face of the Minnesota Timberwolves franchise, leading them to back-to-back Western Conference Finals appearances. Sadly, they lost to the Dallas Mavericks there in 2024, followed by the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2025. It is a hurdle he has to overcome if he truly wants to give the OGs a “belt,” as he claimed.

The old guard, meanwhile, continues to play at a high level, even though their physical intensity is not what it was a decade ago.