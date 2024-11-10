Carmelo Anthony’s Son Kiyan Tries Japanese Food With Mom LaLa in Shibuya, Regrets Eating Salmon

In July, NBA legend Carmelo Anthony’s son Kiyan Anthony visited Japan with his mother LaLa Anthony, his uncle Christian Vasquez, and cousin Mekai Vasquez. The latest episode of his Overtime Series The Evolution: Kiyan Anthony Season 2.0 chronicled the trip in vlog format. During one segment, the 6’5 guard tried Japanese food in the city of Shibuya.

He had the novel experience of sitting in “Seiza” (kneeled position) while consuming food in a restaurant. Anthony also learned how to use chopsticks, and as expected, he had trouble gripping the food with them.

He began by eating salmon, one of the most common toppings for sushi. However, as soon as he tasted the dish, he looked uncomfortable and a hint of regret could be seen clearly on his face. The 17-year-old had trouble bringing it down his throat and drank a lot of water to accomplish the task. He expressed his disdain for it in clear terms, saying,

“Nah, all jokes aside, I don’t really like that stuff bro.”

His culinary adventure continued with him trying Octopus, which he claimed to like a lot more than the salmon. He went on to try tempura shrimp, which he also liked, but only after sprinkling some salt on it and dipping it in soy sauce. He also liked the Wagyu beef, but it was the Japanese version of chicken wings called Tebasaki that he enjoyed the most.

“This is the best thing at the restaurant. This is chicken wings, but not chicken wings, it’s better than chicken wings,” Kiyan claimed.

After a rocky start, the 17-year-old thoroughly enjoyed his experience at the Japanese restaurant. He had a blast throughout the trip.

Kiyan Anthony’s Japan Adventures

The four-star prospect also had fun while shopping in Kyoto. Anthony noticed that the clothing brand Bape is all the rage in Japan, unlike the USA. While exploring a Bape store, he was seemingly mesmerized by the beauty of a Bape Rolex.

Afterward, he took a train ride from Tokyo to Kyoto. Mount Fuji, with its cloud-covered peaks, captivated him, as it does millions of visitors to Japan.

Then he headed to the Fushmiri Inari Taishi Sembron, a shrine known for its thousand gates. The belief is that walking through these gates and praying for something can make any wish come true. Anthony prayed for a successful basketball career, money, and the well-being of his family.

After having an authentic Japanese traditional experience, he also had an otherworldly modern experience with the technology at the teamLab exhibition. Each room had a distinct attraction.

From a pathway made of mirror to a light show, the 17-year-old had a surreal time in the Land of the Rising Sun. Overall, Kiyan Anthony was happy throughout the vlog and wherever he went, the vibrancy of the Japanese culture amazed him too.