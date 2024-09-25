Anthony Edwards Motorsports Connection: From Formula 1 Hoodies to a NASCAR Driver Half-Brother

United States guard Anthony Edwards (5) reacts against France in the second half in the men’s basketball gold medal game during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Accor Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

During the premiere of Netflix’s new series Starting 5, Anthony Edwards sported a rather peculiar outfit that drew the attention of fans on social media. The Timberwolves forward was seen wearing a gray hoodie with an old-school race car engraved on it.

While some fans trolled Edwards’ casual outfit, others wondered if he was a fan of the Formula One racing series. Fans dug deep and found out that the guard was wearing a $200 Full Service Pit Crew hoodie.

It has a kangaroo front pocket and is loose on the shoulders, exuding a comfortable look. Its design is inspired by the famous Monaco Grand Prix, which has been part of the F1 calendar since 1929.

Jimmy Butler, Anthony Edwards, LeBron James, Domantas Sabonis, and Jayson Tatum line up at the Starting 5 premiere. Coming to Netflix October 9. pic.twitter.com/LvZdgjVLBs — Netflix (@netflix) September 24, 2024

Edwards sporting the hoodie during the show’s premiere prompted some fans to conclude that he’s a motorsports fan. It’s not a bold prediction considering racing runs in his family. His half-brother Rajah Caruth is making a name for himself in the NASCAR Truck series. The 21-year-old drives a Chevrolet Silverado for Spire Motorsports.

He is sponsored by Rick Hendricks, the owner of NASCAR team Hendrick Motorsports. In March 2024, Caruth nabbed his first career win during the Craftsman Truck Series at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. It’s safe to assume that Edwards is at least a NASCAR fan and follows the Truck series to watch his half-brother in action.

Fans analyzing the smallest details from the event suggest how excited they are to watch the show. The ten-part series will be released on October 9th and features Domantas Sabonis, LeBron James, Jayson Tatum, Jimmy Butler, and Edwards.

Follow Jimmy Butler, Anthony Edwards, LeBron James, Domantas Sabonis, and Jayson Tatum on and off the court in Starting 5 — a Netflix Sports series premiering October 9. pic.twitter.com/EY36OLc2PX — Netflix (@netflix) September 17, 2024

The show will give a glimpse into the day-to-day life of these five superstars. The show was filmed during the 2023-24 season, which had several incredible moments involving these superstars. Fans are seemingly excited to watch Edwards and get an insight into how he operates on a daily basis.

If the teaser is anything to go by, expect the Timberwolves guard to steal the spotlight from his peers.