Anthony Edwards Reveals Draymond Green Advised Him to Not be a ‘Moment Type of Guy’ Following Olympics

Anthony Edwards made a lot of noise in the NBA last year after he led the Minnesota Timberwolves to the Conference Finals. However, Edwards doesn’t want that impressive run to be an isolated incident, he wants that to be the norm for the T-Wolves. And the person to instil this idea in him was none other than a core member of the Golden State Warriors’ dynasty, Draymond Green.

Ant-Man had a deep conversation with a reporter about Minnesota’s future prospects during a locker room interview following the Timberwolves’ 135-119 victory against the Chicago Bulls at United Center. He revealed his wish for the Wolves to not be a team limited by only a few postseason runs.

“I don’t want to be a team that’s like went to the playoffs a couple times and then don’t go back,” Edwards said.

The 23-year-old explained himself by revealing the details of his conversation with Green after the Summer Games in Paris. The Warriors star advised him to not be a “moment type of guy”, holding on to one accomplishment. Rather, Green told Ant to always aspire to achieve greater goals.

“It was just about like ‘don’t be a moment type of guy’. So that’s my main goal… I want to be somebody that’s like they know we gonna, if we coming in, they better be ready to play so we got to get to that level. We not there yet and it’s probably, it’s on me,” Ant said.

Anthony Edwards said he talked to Draymond Green after the Olympics, and Draymond’s advice to him was, “don’t be a moment type of guy”. Asked Ant about how the importance of winning night to night this season is standing out. He said, “I don’t want to be a moment, where I went… pic.twitter.com/P0r3fSeyri — Dane Moore (@DaneMooreNBA) November 8, 2024

The Minneapolis side does have the potential to be one of the more deadly teams in the league. They are yet to find their rhythm after pulling off the blockbuster trade with the New York Knicks this summer. Once the team gains more game experience and develops a deeper understanding of each other’s strengths and weaknesses, they’ll have all the tools to remain a formidable title contender for years to come.

Edwards accepting the blame for the team’s inconsistent results shows signs of maturity and leadership. He is also actively trying to help the Wolves transform into a powerhouse in the West by being a better playmaker and off-the-ball player.

Curry helped Edwards improve his off-ball movement

As expected, Edwards has become a significantly better scorer in his fifth year in the league. Unlike the past seasons, the combo guard can be an asset without having the rock in his hands. He learned this deadly trait to move without the rock from the best off-ball player in league history, Stephen Curry.

Before the season commenced, the Wolves star tipped his hat to Curry for all the help.

“I think that was the best part about the whole thing is the practices… I think the best thing that I learned was from Steph… Just playing without the ball. The last few days we’ve been playing five-on-five, I just be cutting, getting out the way and I get easy shots. I think I learned the most from Steph,” Edwards revealed.

The high-flyer has averaged 28 points per game, so far. Considering that he has consistently been improving his shooting, from beyond the arc in particular, Edwards could soon reach the 30 points per game mark.