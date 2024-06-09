Anthony Edwards Shows Off His $15000 Gold And Diamond Plated Earbuds

May 30, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) dribbles during the second quarter in game five of the western conference finals for the 2024 NBA playoffs against the Dallas Mavericks at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

Anthony Edwards‘ dream of adding a championship ring to his jewelry collection was cut short following the Minnesota Timberwolves’ 4-1 series loss to the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference Finals. Fortunately for him, celebrity jewelry designer Victor Solomon apparently had the perfect consolation prize, gifting the young guard some flamboyant gold and diamond-studded earbuds.

The Boardroom’s Instagram account shared photos of Solomon and Edwards posing with the custom Bose Ultra Open Earbuds that reportedly cost approximately $15,000. The stunning earpieces have basketball-shaped gold plates, while the holder is encrusted with diamonds.

Solomon is no stranger to creating basketball-themed accessories and jewelry. The designer sells customized apparel, collectibles, and footwear with a theme around basketball on his website, Literally Balling. He even collaborated with jewelry brand Tiffany and Co. and redesigned the trophies for the NBA’s annual awards.

Solomon’s shiny gift to Edwards will likely be one of the most valuable items in the Timberwolves star’s jewelry collection. After all, while Edwards likes the proverbial ‘ice’, he has admitted that he is not too big of a fan of spending the big bucks on it.

Anthony Edwards’ ingenious reason for refraining from buying real jewelry

Anthony Edwards has earned nearly $45 million in salary alone since entering the NBA in 2020 and will be paid over $49 million on average over the next five seasons.

The Timberwolves star can afford anything his heart desires, including the most expensive jewelry money can buy. But, he doesn’t like spending money on precious stones, instead choosing to wear fake chains and bracelets. When he was asked why during an interview with Complex Magazine, he said,

“Ain’t nobody really see it, you see how you got to zoom in on it? “People gon think it real anyway, because it’s me… I ain’t gonna spend all that money on that jewelry.”

Edwards’ logic, while hilarious, is certainly sound. The Timberwolves star picks jewelry that looks real. And people have no reason to assume it is fake given the fact that he’s an NBA star earning nearly $50 million a year.

The young guard is apparently a very smart young man, both on and off the court.