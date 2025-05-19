“Anybody Says Michael Jordan’s Hating, You’re An Idiot”: Shaquille O’Neal Bestows MJ With Higher ‘Classification’ Than the President

In the 1990s, Michael Jordan was the face of basketball, maybe even the entire world of sports. He was everywhere. The Chicago Bulls were the most-televised team, and Jordan Brand was a global hit. Jordan, who took a step back after his third retirement, seems to be ready to re-enter the spotlight — the GOAT will soon join the broadcast team at NBC.

Some in the NBA media sphere were quick to joke about the irony of Jordan appearing on a network that emphasizes sports betting. But most responded the same way as Shaquille O’Neal, who has spent the last 14 years since his retirement on TNT, joking around and pranking the rest of the cast.

In many ways, Shaq has been the face of basketball discourse, alongside Stephen A. Smith, for the past five or so years. He’s had his fair share of beefs during this time, criticizing Dwight Howard and Rudy Gobert to an extreme degree. However, Shaq expects people to give MJ a certain level of respect and take his opinions or advice seriously.

“First of all, if anybody says Michael Jordan is hating, you’re an idiot,” said O’Neal on Ashley Nevel’s YouTube channel, before explaining his comment.

“This man is the only man on Earth with [a] G19 classification. Higher than the president of the United States … So if Jordan says, ‘I don’t think this guy is good’, you’re not that f*****g good,” he added.

This deification of Jordan is nothing new. Fans who grew up in the ’90s, or even players and counterparts who faced Jordan, describe him in an almost godlike way. Shaq is no different. The Big Fella views Jordan as his childhood hero.

What O’Neal is hoping for Jordan is that if and when the Bulls legend offers advice to the younger generation, or even criticizes them, it should be taken in the right spirit. Shaq vehemently dislikes how his own “advice” has been treated by the new generation.

“They get sensitive,” says O’Neal

Shaq has had his problems with his modern-day successors. Despite starting ‘The Big Man Alliance’, O’Neal regularly puts down his center brothers and claims they are soft. When speaking to Adam Lefkoe on The Big Podcast, Shaq put it in no uncertain terms.

“They got sensitive. Just, they get sensitive … I just don’t like going back and forth. It takes away from what I’m really trying to do.”

Shaq’s approach to teaching younger players is somewhat old school in that his criticism is meant to light a fire inside them and inspire them to do better. He credits his own mentors, like Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Bill Russell, Wilt Chamberlain, and Hakeem Olajuwon, for pushing him to greatness in the same manner.

“Mr. Kareem, thank you for always being on my case,” Shaq said, following it with a fist pump. “All you guys who said I wasn’t gonna make it. I appreciate you guys.”

When Lefkoe asked if he could change his approach and frame his comments in a kinder light by maybe texting them an explanation like, “Hey, I love you. I’m just trying to…“ Shaq responded, “Why would I do that? Kareem never messaged me on the side. It just made me become greater.”

Shaq has a problem with his advice being lost in the message. While the big man has some good stories to tell, he does still need people to listen. And while his criticisms may be valid, he might consider trying Lefkoe’s advice because, after all, you catch more bees with honey than with vinegar.