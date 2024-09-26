Russell Westbrook Explains Decision to Join Nuggets, Talks About His “Job” on the Team

Russell Westbrook (0) passes in the first half against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

After getting traded to the Jazz from the Clippers and subsequently waived, Russell Westbrook had the option to handpick his next destination. He opted to stay in the Western Conference and sign a one-year deal with the Nuggets, a surprising decision considering the team already has an excellent starting point guard in Jamal Murray. However, the veteran had a pretty good reason to move to Denver.

During the Nuggets’ Media Day on Thursday, Westbrook donned his new team’s uniform for the first time and explained why he opted to sign with them. He said,

“This team has always been at the top of the Western Conference, always contending. They play the right brand of basketball.”

The Nuggets’ play style is heavily predicated on ball movement. In the 2023-24 season, they were third in the league in assists per game with 29.4, highlighting their emphasis on hunting for the easiest scoring opportunities.

Westbrook, who came off the bench for the Clippers, is seemingly set to reprise the role with the Nuggets. Speaking about his partnership with Murray, he said,

“My job is to push Jamal to be the best he can be.”

Despite being among the finest guards in the league, Murray has yet to earn an All-Star nod. Westbrook is seemingly keen on pushing him to end his long wait for an All-Star appearance.

The veteran guard is also excited to team up with three-time and reigning MVP Nikola Jokic. When asked about his thoughts about the Serbian superstar, he said,

“To be on the floor with him is an honor. I’m grateful for that.”

Westbrook doesn’t possess the same shooting and defensive ability that Kentavious Caldwell-Pope does. However, his ability as a playmaker, experience, and hunger to win the NBA title makes him a massive coup for the Nuggets.