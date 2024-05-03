“Got That Pat Riley Going On”: JJ Redick Rumors About Lakers’ Head Coach Job Draws Reaction From Skip Bayless

The air around the Los Angeles Lakers’ probable separation with their current head coach Darvin Ham is only getting heavier with time. After they were humiliated once again by the Denver Nuggets in the playoff, multiple reports suggest that the Lakers organization might take a decision by the end of this week. As the fans have already started looking for possible replacement candidates, one name that has been on everyone’s minds is JJ Redick.

Advertisement

On the surface, the idea of a title aspiring team hiring a coach with no professional experience might seem quite unconventional. However, the prospect of having a coach who can seamlessly integrate with LeBron James and embody the Hollywood-esque spirit of the Lakers is indeed intriguing.

Skip Bayless, in a recent episode of ‘UNDISPUTED’, highlighted how Redick fits this narrative and brings in a similar charm as Pat Riley. The 76-year old said,

“Is he not Hollywood in appearance? ‘Cause he has got the Pat Riley going on. He is a good looking guy with the hair slicked back, he dresses, he’s polished,….His connection with LeBron seems pretty strong because they are vibing on this podcast, they are diagraming on this podcast. It fits the mould, it fits the image of Hollywood LA Lakers.”

However, the panelists also argued that hiring the former Clipper might come as a “high risk, high reward” situation for the Lakers. Bayless, alongside Keyshawn Johnson and Paul Pierce, agreed that the NBA legend might not just be ready yet for a coaching job. Johnson highlighted,

“It’s different as a player, than it is as a coach. Your expectation as a coach, you want your players to play like you play.”

To validate his argument, Johnson mentioned the tenures of Magic Johnson and Jerry West’s lack of success as head coaches. On that note, Skip also pointed out how Pat Riley immediately garnered support from Kareem-Abdul Jabbar and the rest of the locker room, a task that might seem difficult for Redick to accomplish at this juncture.

The concerns of the Undisputed panel are quite valid, given the uncertainty that comes along with choosing Redick for this role. He might be best suited as a potential hire for the rebuilding Charlotte Hornets, who are patient enough to let the veteran learn the ins and outs of coaching. However, for a potential championship-contending team such as the Lakers, the situation may call for an experienced head coach to take on the reins.

JJ Redick teased a potential job opportunity as the HC of the Hornets

There have been murmurs of JJ Redick potentially replacing Steve Clifford as the head coach of the Charlotte Hornets. A few days ago, NBA insider Shams Charania also reported that the Hornets had interviewed Redick for their team’s head coaching position. Amidst these rumors, even Luka Doncic chimed in on this situation, teasing his former teammate about this potential head coaching job.

Redick was recently in Dallas as a color commentator for ESPN. Before the game, he was approached by the Mavs superstar and his teammates, who appeared to be teasing the veteran guard on this opportunity before jovially embracing him.

As of this moment, it seems both LeBron James and Luka Doncic know that JJ Redick has what it takes to be an NBA Head Coach. His potential for such a role was proven following his analytical talents that came into the foray in his landmark podcast, Mind The Game, with LeBron James.