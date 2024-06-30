“Apology Better Be as Loud as the Disrespect”: LeBron James’ Former Teammate Hints at Redemption

Numerous NBA players begin their careers with a lot of promise but fizzle out when the league starts to figure out their game. Such athletes often have to undergo numerous trades which can further complicate their journey to sustain a quality game-style. And when you have been one of LeBron James’ former teammates, the criticism can be over-the-top. Lonnie Walker IV, who was a part of the LBJ-led 2022-23 Lakers, has also undergone similar pains.

He was traded to the Brooklyn Nets before the 2023-24 season. Playing for a struggling team with an inconsistent backcourt, he couldn’t elevate his production to fill the guard void.

Ahead of the 2024-25 season, he is determined to bounce back resoundingly. Considering the ceaseless criticism he has received for his dwindling fortunes, Walker IV proclaimed on X that he is yet to showcase his best basketball.

If the 25-year-old turns it around during the upcoming season, he expects his critics to swallow up their pride and apologize for their relentless scrutiny. The Nets guard wrote,

“I ain’t even reach my prime yet yall gonna see soon. The apology better be just as loud as the disrespect.“

In his time with the Lakers, he put up 11.7 points on 44.8% shooting which was on par with his preceding outputs. However, for the Nets, his minutes slashed from mid-20s to mid-15s. He garnered just 9.7 points per game, going below the 10-points per-game mark for the first time in four seasons.

It implies that he is ready to silence his doubters and would put in the work to reclaim his reputation as a dependable scorer. Many Lakers fans even urged him to improve his situation by returning to LA. For them, a reunion could help Walker IV regain his rhythm. However, there are no signs of the Lakers turning back to him as he meshed well with the Lakers’ core.

While he is a springy player with an efficient shooting touch, he might not be the answer for the Purple & Gold. Apart from that, he’d want a bigger role to shine and if he sticks with the rebuilding Nets, the possibility of a turnaround seems much more likely as he’d get a ton of minutes.

However, last season, he squandered such an opportunity which made him realize that he’d have to prove himself in the upcoming season. But perhaps, he also needs a change of scenery. Considering that he is an unrestricted free agent, he can weigh his options in the market.