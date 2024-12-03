“Are You Gonna Save LeBron James to Play to 42 Years Old?”: Lou Williams Questions JJ Redick Not Letting LBJ Play 82 Games

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) and forward Anthony Davis (3) on the bench against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the fourth quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

Ahead of his 22nd NBA season, LeBron James set a lofty goal of playing in all 82 games. Surprisingly, 21 games into the campaign, he’s on track to achieve it. Some, including the team’s head coach JJ Redick, believe it’s an unrealistic and superfluous target. However, former Clipper star Lou Williams argued there’s no harm in letting him chase that goal.

Advertisement

On FanDuel TV’s Run It Back show, Williams claimed that James isn’t getting any younger and trying to manage his minutes is pointless. He said,

“My response to that is, what are you saving [LeBron James] for? You’re talking about somebody who’s going to celebrate their 40th birthday this year. Are you going to save him till he’s 42?”

“Are you gonna save LeBron to play to 42 years old?” Lou disagrees with JJ Redick questioning LeBron’s commitment to playing all 82 games, do you? https://t.co/rf97duBLJQ@MichelleDBeadle | @TeamLou23 | @ChandlerParsons pic.twitter.com/pN0uw7Vhgm — Run It Back (@RunItBackFDTV) December 3, 2024



Williams’ comment was a response to Redick suggesting that the team wouldn’t let the veteran forward in all 82 games, even if he’s healthy. Following the Lakers’ loss to the Timberwolves, the rookie head coach said,

“I don’t know [playing 82 games] is in the best interest of [LeBron James] and us.”

JJ Redick on LeBron playing all 82 games: “I don’t know if it’s in the best interest of him and us if he does that.” — Lakers Daily (@LakersDailyCom) December 3, 2024

James, who’s yet to miss a game this season, has looked fatigued. He is 0-19 from beyond the arc over his last four games, his longest barren streak since 2017. A much-needed break is forthcoming, but he doesn’t want it.

The veteran forward has been open to sitting out games to rest and recuperate in the past. However, with his career on its last legs, he’s keen on maximizing what’s left of it.

LeBron’s response to Redick’s comments

Following the loss to the Timberwolves, ESPN reporter Dave McMenamin informed James that Redick had downplayed the idea of him playing all 82 games. The 39-year-old forward kept his response to his head coach’s comment brief and suggested he wasn’t wavering from his plan. James said.

“[Playing 82 games] is a goal, but we’ll see. That ain’t something I’m discussing right now.”

The discussion about giving the four-time MVP a rest intensified after his dismal outing against the Timberwolves, where his 1,242-game streak of scoring at least 10 points looked in serious jeopardy.

He got to that mark midway through the fourth quarter. But James barely limping to double-digits is not ideal for the Lakers, who need to perform well when he’s playing.

If he has another rough night, expect Redick to force him to sit out, recuperate and hit the ground running again.