Basketball

‘Arrogant’ Wilt Chamberlain compassionately took out time to call a dying 16-year-old every week

‘Arrogant’ Wilt Chamberlain compassionately took out time to call a dying 16-year-old every week
Advait Jajodia

Being a two-time national level Basketball player, NBA surely had my attention from a very young age. At age 19 now, I aspire to share the knowledge I gained over 10 years with fellow basketball-lovers through my articles!

Previous Article
"When a person of his ability gets injured...": Kapil Dev warns Indian team around Hardik Pandya's unavailability
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
‘Arrogant’ Wilt Chamberlain compassionately took out time to call a dying 16-year-old every week
‘Arrogant’ Wilt Chamberlain compassionately took out time to call a dying 16-year-old every week

Wilt Chamberlain was considered arrogant and egotistical by many; however, the legend once took out…