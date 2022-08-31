James Harden’s 50-pt triple-double stats are higher than the $60 million Heat star’s career-highs

James Harden is one of the most prolific scorers, the NBA has ever come across despite a fall from grace, in the past few years.

The Philadelphia 76ers guard has made a name for himself, over the course of the past decade. From the moment Harden departed Oklahoma in 2012, he has shown his scoring prowess time and again.

The former Houston Rockets guard had the best patch of his career when he represented said franchise. Week in, week out, James Harden would put on a clinic for spectators.

The former Brooklyn Net reached the pinnacle of his career in 2018 when he finally accumulated the coveted ‘MVP’ trophy to his growing list of accomplishments.

However, it’s well worth noting that, despite Harden’s success, there remain a few consistent, yet underrated players who have performed for their teams when the going gets tough.

Jimmy Butler is one of them.

Jimmy Butler’s career highs are just a regular-season stat line for James Harden!

However, despite a far superior playoff reputation, Butler pales in comparison to Harden’s numbers. The gulf between the two in terms of productivity is huge.

The 76ers guard’s 50-point triple-double during his time with the Rockets, is superior to the career highs of most superstars, in each individual facet. Jimmy Butler is one of them.

Harden recorded a monstrous 53-16-17 against the Wizards, which at the time was tied for the highest triple-double in NBA history!

Jimmy Butler might be worth a cool $60 million dollars and is set to rake in $37.65 million this year. So his worth is already established.

However, James Harden, who is arguably a far better regular season performer has agreed to a sizably smaller deal.

The Beard goes off a cliff in the playoffs, whereas Jimmy Butler steps up!

Although a magnificent regular season performer, the one flaw, if any, with regards to ‘The Beard’ would be, his rather disappointing playoff performances over the past recent years.

Butler, on the other hand, has on a consistent basis, dragged his teams to the cusp of championship gold, highlighting his impeccable passion for winning.

Not one who has cherry-picked his teams, Jimmy ‘Buckets’ has made every franchise he has been a part of, significantly better.

Since 2018, when James Harden procured his ‘MVP’ honors, Jimmy Butler has gone on to make two Eastern Conference Finals appearances. This feat includes one NBA Finals appearance.

Harden, on the contrary, has switched franchises twice within the same span. From withdrawing himself in Houston, to eventually leaving Brooklyn, merely a year later, and now at Philadelphia.

‘The Beard’ has earned a reputation, which indicates he wants to win, regardless of the consequences his actions invite.

The gulf in attributes, skill, and character between the two stars is visible come playoff time. The 2022 NBA Playoffs are a good reminder, of the style of play employed by the two.

Who do you think has had a better career, thus far?

