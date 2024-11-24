“As Good as It Gets”: WWE Legend Recalls Watching Rare Michael Jordan Game in 1995, Remembers His Dominance Over Knicks

Unknown Date; Cleveland, OH, USA; FILE PHOTO; Chicago Bulls guard (45) Michael Jordan wears jersey#45 shortly after his return from a brief retirement following playing baseball against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Gund Arena. Mandatory Credit: Photo By Imagn Images (c) Copyright Imagn Images

Michael Jordan’s reign over the NBA during the 90s had even the biggest stars in awe of his performances. At the time, WWE legend Kevin Nash was one of the hottest names in the sports world. His involvement in the profound WWE group ‘The Kliq’ made him a household name across the United States. Despite experiencing firsthand stardom, nothing could compare to watching a classic performance from the Bulls star.

Jordan’s list of legendary performances exceeds the typical athlete. However, one of his most iconic performances came on March 28, 1995, against the Knicks in Madison Square Garden, in which he finished with 55 points. Often referred to as the ‘Double-Nickel’ game, it was only MJ’s fifth game back from his brief Minor League Baseball career. Nash revealed on his ‘Kliq THIS’ podcast that he was in attendance for that game. He said,

“I saw him play when he came back with the 45 jersey and dropped like [55 points] on the f*****g Knicks in the Garden, sitting next to Lawrence Taylor. That’s about as good as it gets.”

MJ abruptly returned to the NBA in the 1994-95 season. He played in the final 17 games of the season, but none were more anticipated than his first game back in the Garden. At the time, the Knicks were among the best teams in the NBA. They finished the season with a 55-27 record and were fresh off their first NBA Finals appearance since 1973. Jordan put on a show for Nash and all the fans in attendance at MSG.

Jordan not only returned to the NBA but exchanged his iconic jersey number 23 for 45. MJ switched jersey numbers for a fresh start following his father’s death. The number 45 was the number he wore at Laney High School. However, Jordan returned to 23 in the 1995 NBA playoffs. His 55-point outing against the Knicks remains the highest point total in a single game during the Bulls star’s short tenure wearing 45.

His decision to return to his old jersey number came after Magic Guard. Nick Anderson mocked the Bulls star. An action, which Jordan didn’t take lightly.

Jordan’s Revenge on Anderson

One of Jordan’s deadliest attributes was his competitive nature. He refused to back down from a challenge. Anderson foolishly poked the bear and faced the repercussions soon after.

Former Magic guard Brian Shaw revealed on Paul George’s ‘Podcast P’ the details of the exchange between the two competitors. Following Orlando’s Game 3 victory to take a 2-1 win lead over the Bulls, Anderson had a few choice words for Jordan.

“Within that series, I think after Game 2 when we went to Chicago, Jordan changed his jersey back to 23 because Nick Anderson after we had won (the previous) game, he said ‘number 45 ain’t what 23 used to be.'” Shaw said. “And then everybody was like, ‘You need to shut you’re a** up’,” Shaw added.

Ironically, Jordan finished with 40 points and seven rebounds in the Magic win which Shaw is referring to. However, ‘His Airness’ got the best of Anderson in Game 4 en route to 26 points, seven rebounds, and four steals to tie the series at 2-2.

Jordan’s switch back to 23 wasn’t enough to will the Bulls to win the series as they lost in six games. However, Chicago returned to a city of champions for the next three seasons under Jordan’s leadership.