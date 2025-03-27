When WWE Legend Confessed Having Magic Johnson as His Point Guard Could Have Brought His NBA Dream to Life

The last name Nash is synonymous with Suns legend Steve Nash. However, WWE legend Kevin Nash pursued basketball before shifting his focus to the wrestling ring. His skills and talents led to the opportunity to play alongside Magic Johnson in a high-school basketball camp. In hindsight, Nash confessed that if Johnson was his permanent point guard, he could’ve turned his NBA dreams into a reality.

Nash’s size imposed fear in his opponents once he stepped into the ring. Standing at 6-foot-10, he had the dimensions to thrive in basketball, which he did. He experienced great success during his high school career. He was the number two-ranked basketball recruit out of Michigan, behind only Magic Johnson.

In 2012, Grantland writer Thomas Golianopoulos wrote a feature regarding Nash’s wrestling career and personal life. He glossed briefly on the wrestling star’s overlooked basketball career. Nash and Johnson joined forces on a Midwestern All-Star team and defeated the Russian Junior National team. Despite that chapter of his life being short, the memories are quite fond.

“Early in the game, Magic came down the lane, I had my hands by my chin and all of a sudden, I had the ball in my hands,” Nash recalled. “If Magic Johnson was my point guard, I probably could have had a couple of scrub years in the NBA.”

Nash’s statement isn’t an exaggeration as some people may interpret it to be. The beloved wrestling figure committed to Tennessee and played center for the Volunteers. His contributions helped lead the Vols to two Sweet 16 appearances in his three-year college career.

Unfortunately, Nash didn’t find much success in basketball following high school. He had a physical altercation with head coach Don DeVoe and other on-campus incidents that stopped him from playing a fourth year at the Vols. However, he looks back at his experience playing with Magic and believes things could’ve been different if they had joined forces again.

Nash holds a deep admiration for Magic

The former ‘New World Order’ member once recounted the experience in an Instagram post back in 2017. He highlighted the details of his experience playing alongside Magic, which he will remember forever.

“Ervin was the best player in Michigan at 15,” Nash said. “We went to camp at the University of Michigan’s BBall camp the summer of 76. He raised my basketball IQ in a week. His achievements and struggles pushed my heartstrings because I’ve never met a more real person.”

Nash showered his post with praise and words of admiration towards the Lakers legend. The two didn’t remain close friends throughout their separate professional sports careers, but the respect always remained. Nash applauded Johnson for his character, along with his basketball skills.

He topped off the post by thanking Johnson for making him feel like he “Still had hops.” The possibility of Magic and Nash playing together on the collegiate stage raises significant what-ifs to the NBA and the WWE’s trajectories as a whole. We can only imagine what ‘Diesel’ may have brought to an NBA court if he were to play with Magic!