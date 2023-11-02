As The 76ers Lose James Harden, Shaquille O’Neal Suggests Joel Embiid Get Traded To The Knicks

Shaquille O’Neal is quite an avid social media user. Especially on Instagram, the TNT analyst shares his opinions, random stats, and highlights as posts as well as stories. Recently, Shaq used the platform to suggest a trade idea that involves the Philadelphia 76ers trading away Joel Embiid.

Advertisement

Just a couple of days after the 76ers dealt away James Harden, Shaquille O’Neal used his Instagram to suggest that the franchise should also part ways with the reigning MVP – Joel Embiid. In the graphic that O’Neal shared on his story, @hoops.empire’s proposal stated that the Sixers package JoJo and Tobias Harris. In exchange for the two big men, the New York Knicks will provide them with Julius Randle, RJ Barrett, Evan Fournier, Mitchell Robinson, and a few draft picks.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/tragicpatek/status/1719943358431301638?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

This seems like a rather bizarre idea. Embiid is one of the most dominant centers that the league has ever seen. Unless the 7-footer demands a trade, the Pennsylvania side is not going to send him away voluntarily. Even if Daryl Morey did agree to the wild idea of trading the two-time scoring champ, they would only want to receive another MVP-caliber player or two established All-Stars in exchange.

New York Knicks have been in rumors to acquire Joel Embiid

The 2023 offseason was a tough time to be a fan of the Philadelphia 76ers. First, James Harden created chaos by going rogue in China. Apart from calling Daryl Morey a liar that multiple-time scoring champ also refused to sign Philly jerseys.

Later, Joel Embiid added fuel to the fire. The big man removed Philadelphia’s location from his Twitter bio. Further, JoJo also got Philly fans worried when he stated that winning a title was of the utmost importance for him, whether it was “in Philly or anywhere else”.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/JoelEmbiid/status/1680968263159672833?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Since then, the New York Knicks has been one franchise that has been in rumors to send the Sixers a proposal for Embiid.