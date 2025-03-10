Shannon Sharpe Strongly Defends Tyrese Maxey Amid 76ers’ Disastrous Season

Feb 26, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) brings the ball up court against the New York Knicks during the fourth quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

It’s no secret the Philadelphia 76ers’ season has taken a disastrous turn after beginning the year with high expectations. However, Shannon Sharpe knows the franchise’s underwhelming campaign isn’t the fault of Tyrese Maxey, who has been excellent despite the Sixers’ struggles.

Sharpe pointed out the existing pessimism surrounding the team due to Joel Embiid and Paul George’s early-season injuries, but Maxey has stood out as a bright spot. Maxey’s All-Star teammates may not be living up to expectations this season, but the 24-year-old has solidified himself as one of the NBA’s best young guards.

“Tyrese Maxey’s playing extremely well,” Sharpe said before discussing his season scoring average. “So he’s doing what you thought he would do and what you hoped he would do.”

After winning Most Improved Player and earning his first All-Star berth last season, Maxey was already a household name. But with extended absences from Philly’s other two stars, it’s no surprise that the fifth-year guard has stepped up his game even further, considering the offensive load on his shoulders.

Without a consistent second star alongside him this season, Maxey was forced into the alpha role for the Sixers. He’s responded admirably to the challenge, producing another All-Star worthy season despite the team’s failures.

Tyrese Maxey has done everything for the Sixers this year

With Embiid sidelined for the majority of the campaign and Paul George looking like a shell of his former self, Tyrese Maxey started off the season under immense pressure to keep the Sixers afloat. He’s lived up to expectations, putting together several masterful performances despite some streaky shooting at times.

Despite his stellar play, Maxey hasn’t received the same attention as he did during his breakout campaign last season. His scoring average has slightly improved, but the former Kentucky guard is posting career-lows in shooting efficiency while the rest of his numbers have remained stagnant.

Maxey failed to earn his second-straight All-Star appearance as other young guards in the Eastern Conference proved to be more impressive with team success to their name, as well.

Philadelphia barely scraped into the playoffs as the seven-seed last year, but with the team likely heading for a lottery appearance, Maxey won’t have a great case to earn All-NBA honors, either.

In what has been one of their most disappointing seasons in recent memory, the Sixers have seemingly made it clear that the keys to the team are now in Maxey’s hands. The team will have to hope they can provide him with some real help next season.