“ATTN: Eleven taught another class tonight. Please review the film if you haven’t…”: Kevin Durant tweets out appreciation for teammate Kyrie Irving as the latter recorded a career-high 60 points

Kevin Durant didn’t need a burner phone to tweet out his love and appreciation for teammate Kyrie Irving as the latter torched the Orlando Magic for 60pts.

The Brooklyn Nets have seemed to found their mojo again thanks in part to the blistering form of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. The latter became the most recent superstar to drop 50+ points in what seems to be a month for scorers.

Kyrie scored a career-high 60 pts, which is also the NBA season-high. Irving broke his previous career-high of 57, on a very efficient night as he managed the feat in 35 minutes.

Additionally, it took the number 11 20 out of 31 shots to achieve the stat line. He additionally recorded 6 rebounds, 4 assists, and 4 steals.

Also Read: “Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant are clearly the deadliest offensive duo in history”: NBA Twitter laud the Nets pair for becoming the first teammates to score 50+ points in straight games

Kevin Durant expresses his trust in teammate through a bold tweet

Kevin Durant was among the first to express his respect for Kyrie. He tweeted out “ATTN: Eleven taught another class tonight. Please review the film if you haven’t…”.

The tweet was aimed at the naysayers and disbelievers who did not have faith in Kyrie Irving’s return. A lot of the pundits and media have been asking questions about Kyrie’s lack of game time.

ATTN: Eleven taught another class tonight. Please review the film if you haven’t… — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) March 16, 2022

Through this game, however, Kyrie silenced the doubters once and for all. The masterclass attracted the eyes and ears from around the world.

Teammate Kevin Durant who recently dropped 53 himself was quick to enlighten the haters and bring about much-needed attention to Kyrie’s performance.

As the NBA approaches the playoffs, the rise in form could not have been better timing. The Nets will be looking to avenge their blushes from last season.

Kyrie’s return to form coupled with The Slim Reaper’s healthy transition is all the Nets have wanted. The performances are sure to get more electrifying as we wait for the playoffs with bated breath.