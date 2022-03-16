“Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant are clearly the deadliest offensive duo in history”: NBA Twitter laud the Nets pair for becoming the first teammates to score 50+ points in straight games

With Kyrie Irving exploding for a 60-point outing against the Magic, he and Kevin Durant are the first set of teammates in NBA history to score 50+ points in consecutive games.

Kyrie Irving exploded for a scoring rampage during the Brooklyn Nets-Orlando Magic clash. In the high-scoring bout, it was Irving who put up 60 points on an efficient 64.5/66.7/92.3 shooting split, leading the Nets to a 150-108 win over the ailing Magic.

After the game, Irving admitted that he put up a few unnecessary shots that he could’ve passed out, however, was appreciative of his teammates for not being angry with him.

“A few shots I probably shouldn’t have taken. Tough ones, with double-teams and triple-teams coming,” he said. “But as long as I can do it with a smile on my face and my teammates weren’t too angry with me, it was worthwhile.”

With Irving’s 60-point outing yesterday night and Kevin Durant‘s 53-point game on Sunday afternoon, the Nets’ All-Star duo become the first pair of teammates in NBA history to score 50+ points in consecutive games.

Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are the first pair of teammates in NBA history with 50+ points in back-to-back games. pic.twitter.com/URUfbCyZLV — NBA (@NBA) March 16, 2022

The Nets are currently on a 4-game winning streak but still sit 8th in the East with a 36-33 record. With 13 games still remaining and the 6th seed Cavs only 3.5 games in front, Steve Nash’s boys could potentially make a playoffs push without participating in the play-in tournament.