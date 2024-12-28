“Beast on Both Ends”: James Harden Talks About Victor Wembanyama’s Jump in the Second Season

Victor Wembanyama had been touted as the potential face of the NBA since he was drafted, and after his explosive Christmas Day performance in New York, that tag may be coming true. Los Angeles Clippers’ James Harden seems to be of that opinion, as he called the Frenchman a “beast on both ends” following the LA side’s win over the Warriors last night.

The Clippers are set to face the Spurs on the last day of the year, so it’s possible that reporters were looking for soundbites they could use to make the matchup more exciting. But Harden’s tone in his answer to Tomer Azarly’s question made it clear he’s dead serious about Wemby’s potential ceiling as a player.

In the locker room, The Beard claimed people never thought a player of the former #1 pick’s caliber would exist, but the way he’s played, he’s proving everybody wrong. The 2018 MVP said,

“Beast. Beast. On both ends. And his shot looks way more confident, he’s shooting it with confidence. Defensively, he’s active, blocking shots. He’s doing it all. Guys like us are leaving and guys like Wemby is coming in. We thought we’ve never seen certain players before and then Wemby come in like, come on, what are we doing.”

The eye test supports Harden’s points about Wemby’s overall improvement. The Spurs’ big man is putting up career bests in scoring, blocks, and shooting percentages.

Victor Wembanyama has beaten the sophomore slump

Unlike other hyped rookies who have failed to live up to expectations in their second season, Wemby’s sophomore season has seen him reach new heights. His team is 9th in the West, which is a huge improvement from last season’s 14th. Currently boasting a record of 16-15, the Spurs have added some veteran presence around him, and it’s clear to see that his game has improved too.

He’s averaging 25.2 points, 10.1 rebounds, and 3.9 assists. Additionally, his shooting has also improved, with him registering career-best figures of 48% from the field, and 36% from beyond the arc. He’s also registering 4 blocks per game, but his defensive contribution goes way beyond what the stat sheets show.

His very presence in the paint causes opponents to rethink their strategies and shot selection. Additionally, the time they take to recalibrate their shot allows Wemby’s teammates to get back and help on defense.

While he seems to be in pole position for the Defensive Player of the Year award, Wemby has played at an All-Star level this season and could see himself called up to his first All-NBA team too. The sky is the limit for Victor Wembanyama, and he just seems to get better every game.