“Ben Wallace was released on $5,000 bond but served 365 days of probation”: When the Pistons legend was hit with a DUI and concealed weapon charge

Ben Wallace was let off easy for having a concealed weapon and driving under the influence as he was sentenced to a year of probation.

Ben Wallace and the Detroit Pistons winning the 2004 NBA championship is perhaps the most unlikely title win in NBA history. Going up against a stacked Los Angeles Lakers squad featuring Kobe Bryant, Shaquille O’Neal, Gary Payton, and a serviceable Karl Malone is a Herculean feat for any team.

Not only did the Pistons win the NBA Finals, but they gentlemen swept the Lakers. while Kobe did play the worst Finals of his career, it was quite the shock nonetheless. while Chauncey Billups was named Finals MVP, the real reason as to why that squad worked was because of Ben Wallace.

Like Bill Russell, ‘Big Ben’ allowed guys like Chauncey and Rip Hamilton to focus on offense as any mistakes made by them on defense would be erased by him. Being a 4x DPOY, Ben knew exactly how to shut down opposing offenses with athleticism and stellar timing.

However, after a gut-wrenching 2-4 ECF loss to the Miami Heat in 2006, Ben decided to leave Detroit for Chicago after signing a 4 year/ $60 million deal.

Ben Wallace got hit with a DUI and concealed weapon charge.

Fast-forward to the 2011-12 season which was shortened from 82 games to 66 games due to a lockout, 37-year-old Ben Wallace was a couple months away from entering his 3rd year with the Pistons.

Unfortunately, on September 24th, 2011, Ben was arrested in his 2007 Cadillac Escalade for erratic driving. upon searching his vehicle, it was found that he had not only been drinking that night, but was carrying an unloaded pistol with a full magazine of bullets.

The gun was registered in his wife’s name and so he could not legally carry it around. according to Wallace, he carried the gun with him as he wanted protection while driving home but had forgotten that he had placed it in his backpack.

Ben Wallace was released on $5,000 personal bond and was initially facing a 5-year charge for gun possession. However, this was brought down to a $600 fine, community service, and 365 days of probation.

He would go on to play 62 of the total 66 games of the ’12 season but would retire that offseason after putting up 1.4 points, 0.8 blocks, and 4.3 rebounds a night on 15.8 minutes.

