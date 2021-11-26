Basketball

“Ben Wallace fouled me young lady, don’t ask dumb questions”: When Shaquille O’Neal went off on a reporter after being asked about the Pistons DPOY’s monster block on him

“Ben Wallace fouled me young lady, don’t ask dumb questions”: When Shaquille O’Neal went off on a reporter after being asked about the Pistons DPOY’s monster block on him
Samir Mehdi

I've been around basketball and have been following the NBA for nearly a decade now, so why not pen down my thoughts on some of the greatest athletes the world has to offer.

Previous Article
"Always considered Oscar Robertson the best, but I'm not so sure that Larry Bird isn't.": John Wooden anointed the Celtics legend as his GOAT during his heyday and 3 MVP run
Next Article
"It’s interesting to compare what the professionals are thinking"– Yas Marina's new layout took inspirations from fans when Abu Dhabi GP bosses realized it was no fun in 2020
NBA Latest Post
“Ben Wallace fouled me young lady, don’t ask dumb questions”: When Shaquille O’Neal went off on a reporter after being asked about the Pistons DPOY’s monster block on him
“Ben Wallace fouled me young lady, don’t ask dumb questions”: When Shaquille O’Neal went off on a reporter after being asked about the Pistons DPOY’s monster block on him

Shaquille O’Neal told a reporter to not ask him dumb questions when she asked him…