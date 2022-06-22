“Best hotdog topping? The tears of Larry Bird and the 1985 Boston Celtics”: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar had a snarky one-liner in response to a culinary question

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is very witty with his replies – this time it’s no different.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar vs Larry Bird is a match-up not many people remember but it is one of the important ties in the Lakers-Celtics rivalry. Jabbar was in the twilight years of his career, while Bird was establishing himself. The proverbial old superstar meets the enthusiastic junior, if you will.

The Lakers-Celtics rivalry has always been the center point of the West-vs East debate, and the MVPs of the conferences have been named after Magic and Larry as well. These battles are very well documented in the history of the game, none more iconic than the 2008 NBA finals with all to win at stake.

But before Magic vs Larry, it was Kareem vs Larry, and the green and silver still got them good on quite a few occasions. So when they won the championship in 1985, it was all that sweeter. They had gotten over that hump that was the Celtics, one of the best teams of all time.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on what the best hot dog topping is: “The tears of the 1985 Celtics when they lost to the Lakers in the finals.” (via @FallonTonight) pic.twitter.com/h7MXDYPfhO — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) June 22, 2022

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was waiting his whole life to say that one line – could not make it any cooler

The 1985 series was very similar to the one just gone by – a California-based team beat the Celtics 4-2. The only thing was the Celtics were ranked higher and were tipped to hold on to their chip that they won just a year prior. One victory away from causing the gentleman’s sweep, the coach was seated all playoff long.

But here is the funny part – for all the snide and snarky comments made on tv, the Lakers lost the two finals that was surrounded by the Lakers big man and team. So his comments about the tears of the Boston Celtics were funny but not necessary because he seems to be suffering from short-term memory.

This was a team that kept Michael Jordan at bay – do they care about losing in the finals? Probably yes, since they were highly skilled competitors. If people like being simple good guys, they’d much rather be in Olive Garden than on a basketball court. The Lakers got cocky and partied a little too hard for basically a one-year rental on the tour bus parade.

