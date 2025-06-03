“Millions of Dollars Wearing Nike”: Charles Barkley Reveals Why Magic Johnson, Larry Bird, and Michael Jordan are Most Influential in History

Sports and the leagues that shape them evolve over time. Most professional leagues began with modest roots before transforming into billion-dollar industries, and the NBA is no different. It overcame racial barriers, poor attendance, and limited revenue. In its early years, league officials also faced persistent rumors of drug use among players, shaky finances, and a public uncertain about basketball’s future.

However, stars like Magic Johnson, Larry Bird, and Michael Jordan changed everything. They didn’t just dominate the league, they influenced the culture around basketball. They boosted markets, which as a domino effect, has allowed the stars of today to earn millions of dollars.

One of the many retired NBA players who experienced this firsthand was Hall of Famer Charles Barkley. In a recent interview on the Dan Patrick Show, the former Phoenix Suns forward explained why the trifecta of Johnson, Bird, and Jordan was so crucial to the league’s growth.

“The three most important figures in NBA history are Magic Johnson, Larry Bird, and Michael Jordan. There are a lot of great players, but there are only a few guys who transcend the sport,” Chuck said, before naming a few more players worthy of this recognition.

“I will throw Kobe in there, I will throw LeBron in here, [and] I will throw Steph in there. There are a lot of really, really good players, but nobody can take away [their] historic significance.”

Barkley credited Johnson and Bird with revitalizing the NBA during the 1980s — a time when the league was grappling with declining viewership, on-court violence, and financial instability. The former 76er also acknowledged the pivotal role Jordan played in carrying that momentum forward.

“Before Magic Johnson and Larry Bird, the league was too thuggery. The average salary was $200,000. Now, the average salary is $12 million. Magic and Bird started the transformation [but] Michael Jordan took it to a whole other level.”

Today, the NBA operates as a $10 billion global enterprise that transcends geographical boundaries, with an established league in Africa and plans underway for one in Europe. It continues to embrace diverse cultures and foster extensive commercial partnerships.

Jordan’s emergence in the late 1980s — and his dominance throughout the 1990s — catapulted the NBA to unprecedented global popularity. His unmatched combination of marketability and on-court brilliance turned basketball into a worldwide phenomenon, inspiring countless aspiring players. As a result, both in Jordan’s era and today, players began earning massive sums to serve as the faces of major sports brands and sneaker lines.

“We all owe Michael. When he started doing commercials, that changed everything for everybody. Because of Michael, I was making millions of dollars from wearing Nike,” Barkley added.

“Nobody had a signature shoe where they were making a hundred million dollars a year. That is all because of Michael. That’s why, regardless of all this other stuff. [It’s all] because of Michael freaking Jordan. That’s it!”

Today’s youngsters are immensely talented. Some argue that their skills and athleticism surpass those of the legends who made the NBA what it is today. But when it comes to being truly influential, few come close to living up to the hype. Simply put, they’re not here to change the game — they’re thriving in an environment built through the blood, sweat, and tears of the very figures Barkley mentioned.

Jordan, James, Bird, Johnson, Bryant, and Curry were all honored as part of the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team, solidifying their legacies as icons of the sport. Their respective contributions continue to shape the game that millions around the world love today and inspire future generations to strive for greatness and carry the sport forward.